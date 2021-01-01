Free People Ziggy Denim Overall in Black. - size S (also in L, XS) Free People Ziggy Denim Overall in Black. - size S (also in L, XS) 100% cotton. Made in Morocco. Machine wash. Adjustable shoulder straps. Button closure at hips. Front and back pockets. Light whiskering and distressed detail. FREE-WC170. OB1194412. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.