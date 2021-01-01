Rails Ziggy Jumpsuit in Blue. - size XS (also in M) Rails Ziggy Jumpsuit in Blue. - size XS (also in M) 65% cotton 35% lyocell. Made in China. Machine wash. Front zipper closure. 4 pocket design. Removable waist belt. Smocked back. 17 at the knee breaks to 18 at the leg opening. RAIL-WC10. 744-171A-1831. Launched in 2006, Rails is a unique brand of fashion fusing California comfort activewear with European styling. High quality fabrics, narrow cuts, and unique lines; this collection is influenced by international travel and metropolitan lifestyle.