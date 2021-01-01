Alice + Olivia Zila Sleeveless Jumpsuit

A sleeveless jumpsuit to dress up or down, with a cinched waist and tapered leg. Crewneck Sleeveless Back zipper closure Elasticized drawstring waist Side seam pockets Shell: Cupro Combo: Cotton/elastane Lining: Polyester/elastane Dry clean only Imported SIZE & FIT About 56" from shoulder to hem Inseam, about 25.5" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founder Stacey Bendet has been embracing bold color, eclectic prints and an overall passion for whimsy since launching Alice + Olivia in 2002. From party-ready dresses to statement tops and everything in between, she's created a playful and overtly feminine aesthetic that's uniquely her own. Contemporary Sportswear - Alice + Olivia > Alice + Olivia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alice + Olivia. Color: Neon Key Lime. Size: XL.