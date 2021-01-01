supersmile Zina45 Sonic Pulse 2-Piece Replacement Toothbrush Head Set

WHAT IT IS Zina45 Sonic Pulse Toothbrush Replacement Brush Heads Contains: 2 brush heads delivers exceptional cleaning + promotes gum health patented 45 degree angled brush head features five tufted rows of Dupont soft, nylon bristles. Imported. TWO-PIECE SET INCLUDES Two Zina45 Sonic Pulse Toothbrush Replacement Heads WHAT IT DOES 2 replacement brush heads with patented 45 degree soft angled bristles for use with the Zina45Sonic Pulse toothbrush. Supersmile's bristles are safe + gentle on natural teeth and and all types of dental restorations. Great for sensitive teeth for expert cleaning + gum health our patented 45 degree angled brush head, unique Supersmile, features five tufted rows of Dupont soft, nylon bristles. Center bristles effectively clean below gum line where plaque and bacteria accumulate while precision angled side bristles clean the tooths surface. SPECIFICATIONS 1"W x 4.75"H x 1"D. Cosmetics - Beauty Accents > Supersmile > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. supersmile.