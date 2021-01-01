L'Academie Zip Back Trouser in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M) L'Academie Zip Back Trouser in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M) Self: 70% poly 25% rayon 5% elastanePocket Lining: 55% poly 45% rayon. Hand wash cold. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. 4-pocket design. Back center seam zipper opening. Crepe fabric. 15 at the knee breaks to 16 at the leg opening. Imported. LCDE-WP131. ACP247 F20. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.