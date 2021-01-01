VR NYC Zip Closure Woven Braid Satchel Handbag - Olive Green

Stash your everyday essentials in style with the Woven Braid Satchel Handbag from VR NYC. This structured dome-shaped satchel handbag is designed with two top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for multiple easy carrying options. The top closes with a zipper to keep your items contained inside when you're on the go, and the main pocket has two slip pockets plus a zip pocket to help you keep your items organized. A braided panel detail on the outside adds some texture to the look, which is completed with a long faux-leather ring charm dangling from the top handle. Color: green/olive. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.