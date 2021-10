Just what you wished for this winter--a furry fashionable coat from Dennis Basso that covers you in cozy couture. Chic faux fur supplies a luxurious feel, while designer details, like the printed quilted lining, plush pockets, and haute hood, amp up the elegance of your outerwear wardrobe. Want a more flattering fit? Cinch the waist using the interior drawstring and let the front and back princess seams do the rest. From Dennis Basso.