Zip Jacket in Sherpa - Dark Navy XXL

The jacket trifecta: warm, fleece-lined sherpa, timeless details (see: elbow patches), and a classic wear-with-everything shape. Zip closure Cotton-nylon pocket and yoke Contrast bungee cord on sides Ribbed cuffs Elbow patches Fits true to size Torin is 6'1" and wearing a size Medium Size medium measures 46.5" around the chest, 38" around the shoulder, and 27.5" long. Sleeve length measures 36.5" from the neck 100% recycled polyester. Lining is 100% polyester. Sleeve lining is 92% recycled polyester, 8% elastane. Trim is 65% cotton, 35% nylon