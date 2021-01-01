SKLZ Zip-N-Hit Pro Trainer, white

Add variety to your training with the SKLZ® Zip-N-Hit Pro. This baseball training device will allow you to practice hitting pitches at different speeds and movements to increase hitting skills, improve consistency and enhance bat speed. Regular use of the Zip-N-Hit will help players to learn “top-half”” hitting and reinforce a level baseball swing. Comes with an easy to use attachment clip and strap. FEATURES: Baseball swing trainer Improve baseball hitting skills while increasing bat speed Learn “top-half” hitting while reinforcing a level baseball swing "Throws" "throws" curveballs, sliders, fastballs and changeups Practice hitting pitches of different speeds and movement Acts as a portable batting cage or pitching machine, allowing batters to improve their swing from almost anywhere Comes with an easy to use attachment clip and strap Includes a 10" white baseball Effective for high school and collegiate use Recommended for ages 7 and up Manufacturer's limited warranty: 90 days Model: ZH01-000-06 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 760-707-5600.