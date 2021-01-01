Balenciaga Zip Up Jacket in Denim-Light Self: 100% cottonPocket Lining: 65% poly 35% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Front zip closure with functional buttons along placket. Chest flap pockets and side welt pocketsZipper accents along sides. Barrel cuffs with button closure. Adjustable buttoned tabs at hem. Faded and lightly marked throughout. BALF-WO39. 657602-TDW15-4307. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.