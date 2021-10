Moncler Grenoble - Moncler Grenoble's black ski trousers have a streamlined, flared-leg silhouette for a sophisticated alpine option. The waterproof soft-shell fabric is infused with stretch for comfort and has a high-rise waist accented with the signature felted logo patch, then is finished with zipped cuffs and elasticated snow gaiters to fit over boots. Team them with a white jacket for a refined monochrome look.