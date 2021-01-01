Zita + Clare Nausea Relief Bracelets - M - Also in: S, L

Want to look like you\'re heading out to lunch in the city, rather than treating nausea? Nothing tops our Manhattan collection, featuring genuine leather Blisslets. The leather bracelet covers a super soft inner elastic that applies acupressure to your wrist. Wear them together for stylish nausea relief. Or, wear the inner elastic alone for maximum comfort and water resistance, without the leather cover. The best part? You can also wear the leather bracelet alone as a gorgeous accessory, long after you\'re feeling better. The Zita + Clare set pairs our classic navy leather in an eye-catching tapered design with our flirty green arrow elastic. Note that the leather cover comes in one size. For size small, wear with both pegs fastened; for size medium and large, wear with one peg fastened.