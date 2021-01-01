Features of the Zamst ZK-3 Knee Support Provides moderate support for mild to moderate LCL and MCL sprains Exo-Tech (Dual) exoskeletal two-way ligament (MCL/LCL) support with indiviDualized Fit and multi-function design Flyweight Tech advanced material fabrication with lightweight construction i-Fit open panel design with adjustable fasteners provides indiviDualized Fit, enhanced comfort and variable compression levels Kneecap Stabilizer stabilizes the kneecap while body is in motion ROM-Tech pre-curved design provides full range of motion for maximized Performance levels V-Tech ventilated flow through design quickly removes perspiration and keeps you cool while in motion