Ozeri ZK011 Precision Pro Stainless-Steel Kitchen Scale with Oversized Weighing Platform

Featuring high-precision accuracy and a wider, 6-inch round stainless steel measuring platform, the Ozeri Precision Digital Scale is a great tool in any kitchen and to take on the go. It weighs less than 1 pound and is less than an inch thick for ultra easy portability and space efficiency. Updated with the latest generation in sensor technology, the scale provides precise results in graduations of 1 g or 0.05 oz. The digital scale has a large, bright, easy-to-read LCD screen with an improved viewing angle so it can be seen from most anywhere in the kitchen. It also features two oversized buttons that generate an audible click confirmation for the fast-paced cook, and an automatic Tare button that quickly calculates the net weight of ingredients by subtracting the container weight, for easy measuring of sugar, flour, or any grains. The scale's weighing platform is made of elegant stainless steel, and has a capacity range from a mere 0.05 ounce to 12 pounds and 10.8 ounces (1 gram to 5750 grams). The scale also displays results in both the US and international metric systems (grams, ounces, pounds, and kilograms). The scale also includes a 2-minute automatic turn off to preserve battery life, yet gives ample time to confirm each measurement. It is powered by 1 Lithium battery (included) and features an easy-access battery compartment with no screwdriver needed. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.