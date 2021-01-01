Ozeri ZK14-R Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, Red

Accurate, elegant, easy-to-use digital kitchen scale for your largest and smallest cooking projects - weighs up to 11.24 lbs (5100 grams) with precise graduations of 0.05 oz (1 gram). Automatic Unit Button instantly converts between 5 units of measurements (g, lbs, lbs:oz, oz, ml) and displays results on an easy-to-read LCD screen - e.g. easily convert 539 grams to 1.188 pounds to 1 pound 3 ounces to 19.01 ounces to 539 ml. Precision Tare Button calculates the net weight of your ingredients by automatically subtracting the weight of any bowl or container. Features a newly enlarged weighing platform finished in elegant chrome, and 2 large buttons that generate an audible click confirmation. Cleans and stores easily., Weight: 0.75 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ozeri