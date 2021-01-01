Ozeri ZK18-WB Rev Digital Kitchen Scale with Electro-Mechanical Weight Dial, Black Dial

Visually stunning design incorporates an integrated digital display where precise measurements are needed, and a mechanical dial for viewing measurements of heavier items in both lbs and kg simultaneously. Synchronized electro-mechanical Dial and LCD screen automatically illuminate and display the weight in lb, oz, g, kg and ml. Equipped with 4 new high-precision sensors that accurately weigh from 0.1 oz to 11 lbs (5000 g) in graduations of 0.1 oz or 1 gram. Features a Touch Tare button to instantly calculate the net weight of your ingredients, and a convenient Unit button to change the unit of measurement. Includes 3 AAA batteries and an easy-access battery compartment (no screwdriver needed). Cleans and stores easily., Weight: 0.9 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ozeri