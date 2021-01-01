Anabolic Sports Recovery With Zinc, Magnesium & Vitamin B-6 Zma® Is A Synergistic Combination Of Zinc And Magnesium Designed To Maximize Absorption And Promote Recovery From Exercise. Zinc Plays A Central Role In The Regulation Of Cellular Growth And Tissue Repair, As Well As The Maintenance Of A Healthy Immune System. Magnesium Is Essential For The Maintenance Of Electrolyte Balance, Energy Production And Normal Neuromuscular Function. Because Physical Activity Can Increase The Need For These Two Minerals, Zma® Is The Ideal Supplement To Aid In Their Replenishment.