The zodiac sign Scorpion motif is a beautiful gift for a birthday or Christmas. Show others when legends are born. Perfect horoscope gift idea with the sign of Scorpion. Scorpio Zodiac Sign The belief in horoscopes and constellations is thousands of years old. A constellation motif for every scorpion for all born in October - November. Horoscope fans and astrology lovers will love this star design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem