Zoe Dress In Wild Tulips - XL - Also in: S, XS, XXL, M, L

Romantic, fresh, and timeless: the Zoe in a nutshell. This ever-so elegant dress had us at hello. With its a-line silhouette and angelic flutter sleeves, it is sure to flatter anybody and every curve. The midi-length effortlessly heightens the look to make you feel like the queen you are meant to be. Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort, and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle-free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings.