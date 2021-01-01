Elevate your glamorous look with the Touch Ups Zoey sandal. Man-made upper features a metallic finish. Ankle strap with adjustable buckle closure. Open-toe silhouette. Crisscrossing jewel-encrusted straps over vamp. Breathable man-made lining. Lightly padded footbed for added comfort. Wrapped block heel. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 4 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.