Get in the zone in the Zone XT Training Shoes. Featuring PUMA's HYBRID foam with bead technology for superior cushioning, responsiveness and energy return, these shoes are ready for every level of training. The unique knitted upper and midsole designs echo a heart rate, so you can stay grounded and in tune with every step you take. Bumper toe Lace-up vamp Textile and synthetic upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole Imported