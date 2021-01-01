ZonePerfect Protein Bars, Fudge Graham, 14g of Protein, Nutrition Bars with Vitamins & Minerals, Great Taste Guaranteed, 20 Bars

Made for taste: Our protein bars are packed with delicious flavor and nutrition you need to make the Most of your day Power of protein: Zone Perfect Nutrition bars have 10-15g of protein to help you feel fuller LONGER Nutrition you need: a good source of up to 19 vitamins & minerals, including antioxidants for immune support For your lifestyle: Our go-anywhere high protein snack bars are so good you'll want to have one with you all the time Great taste guaranteed: if you're not 100% satisfied with a flavor, we'll give you your money back-guaranteed!