Zoo Animal Bird Lover Women Just A Girl Who Loves Peacocks Tote Bag

Just A Girl Who Loves Peacocks. Awesome peacock design if you love decorative birds or your spirit animal is a peacock. Peacocks are ornamental birds, that attract almost every viewers eye in the zoo by its beauty and feathers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.