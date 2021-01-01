Zoom Fat Albert Twin Tail Soft Bait, Black

Designed to performance with the effectiveness and reliability that that anglers want, the Fat Albert Twin Tail Soft Bait is a simple way to attract and pull in big catches. The extra-fat body gives this bait a wide profile, while the twin tail provides excellent action. In addition, the attractive color brings in game fish and provokes them to strike the Zoom® Fat Albert Twin Tail Soft Bait. FEATURES: Soft plastic bait Twin tail Extra-fat body for a wide profile Excellent for many gamefish when used on a jig hook Attractive color Length: 3 1/4 in. Pack Qty: 10 Model: 034