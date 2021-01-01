Zoom Freak 2 Basketball Shoes

CONTAIN THE FREAK. As a rookie Giannis wasnât just new to the league, he was new to the country. Unfamiliar with the ins and outs of Milwaukee, sometimes he had to improvise. Thereâs a fun story from Giannisâ first year in the league: He was late for practice but wasnât sure how to call a taxi, so he started to run. On his way, a lucky fan recognized the 7-footer heeling it down the sidewalk and offered him a ride to the practice facility. This version of the Freak 2 plays on this tall tale with black/grey dominate colors accented with crimson and gold and a metallic silver Swoosh. A New Breed of Speed and Power The combination of Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and soft, responsive foam helps you harness your power to speed down the court. Stable Euro Steps A molded TPU piece on the outer front is designed for one of Giannis' most effective moves. It helps contain and stabilize the foot through the Euro step motion. Lightweight and Flexible The outsole rubber is separated into 2 areas with a rigid, supportive piece in between. This helps reduce weight and improves flexibility. More Benefits The names of Giannis and his 4 brothers (Alex, Francis, Thanasis and Kostas) are molded into the outsole. Heel strap helps you pull on the shoe. "I am my father's legacy" is printed on the insole. Product Details "Freak" engraved in the midsole foam "Freak" Swoosh design on tongue Traditional tongue and lace construction Asymmetrical lace feeds Giannis' New Shoes Giannis possesses a freakish combination of height, length and speed rarely seen in the league. The Zoom Freak 2 harnesses his power and helps enable him to generate force to help drive him down the court. A molded overlay caps the outer toe area to help contain Giannis' devastating Euro step move. Style: CK5424; Color: Black/Particle Grey/Bright Crimson/Metallic Silver; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult