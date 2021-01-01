TORCHSTAR Zoomable LED UV Flashlight for Stains/Scorpions, Battery Included

TORCHSTAR Zoomable LED Flashlight, for Stains/Scorpions, Portable UV Black Light, Battery IncludedAccurately shows urine, stains, dirt and food remains in carpets and other remote corners left by pets and other animal species.Clean the right areas and stop the smelly stink in the house.Spots scorpions, lizards, bedbugs and other unwelcoming pests and insects. Remove potential threats in your living environments and let your children play with safe.Adjustable zoom lens to let you see your target clearly and precisely.High quality LED chips delivers 395nm wavelength to give a more efficient and intense illumination without having to bend down for a closer look.Durable aluminum alloy body combine with skid-proof hand grip to give you a comfortable and firm hold and prevent accidental slips.Compact and handy design, convenient to carry around. Low energy consumption, only 1 AA battery needed (included), comes with 12 months warranty.The LED UV flashlight is the ultimate tool to help you see your surroundings in a completely new way.Provide extra efficient illumination; take a look at the hidden world that can't be seen under normal daylight with this easy to use UV flashlight. Pros and advantages:Adjustable zoom lens to create the perfect flood or focus light to meet your needs.Extra bright LEDs produce 395nm wavelength for a more efficient illumination.High quality aluminum alloy housing to provide extra durability than conventional plastic counterparts.Handy and convenient design, perfect to carry around while on the go.Skid-proof hand grip provides more comfortable and firm hold while reducing chance of butterfingers.Low energy consumption & long standby period. Operate on only 1 AA battery (included), no charging required.Application scenarios:-Detects urine and stains left by pets, rodents and other animal species.-Inspect room, hotel, nursing room and other residential and public facilities' sanitation.-Spots scorpions, lizards, bedbugs and other types of dangerous/unwelcoming reptiles and pests.-Authenticating cash, driver?s licenses, ID cards, passports and other documents and certificates with special watermarks.-Examine fluorescent agent contain in cosmetic and detergent products.-Scrutinize blood stains/trail and body fluid in crime scenes and hunting resorts.*Notes:Please remove the insulation strip on the battery before operating.For long period usage or people with sensitive eyes, wearing a pair of yellow safety glass is recommended.SpecificationsVoltage: 4.2VWattage: 1WWavelength: 395nmWaterproof rating: IP44