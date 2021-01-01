Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Men's Road Running Shoes

MADE TO KEEP YOU ON THE RUN. Get after those long runs with lightweight, responsive foam that delivers a soft feel with every step. A Flyknit upper gives your foot breathability where you need it most and secure fit you can depend on. Designed for maximum shock absorption with a wider forefoot for stability and a more curved outsole for easier heel-to-toe transitions. As one of our most tested shoes, lace up and feel the potential when your foot hits the pavement. Higher, Softer, Wider Higher foam heights provide an even softer feel. A wide, exaggerated shape at the forefoot offers a more stable ride. More Bounce With Every Ounce Nike ZoomX foam is responsive and lightweight, giving you bounce with every step. Shaped like a rocker, the foam provides support for the 3 phases of a runner's stride. It offers flexibility when your foot rises off the ground, a smooth ride when your foot is moving forward and cushioning at ground contact. Stability Evolved An evolved Flyknit upper places zones of breathability where your foot heats up most. It's strong and durable, keeping your foot secure with every mile. A panel at the heel is embedded in the Flyknitâproviding extra support. Created With Data The Waffle outsole was created using runner-informed data for traction where you need it. This info also helped guide the design and look of the shoe's sidewalls. Product Details Weight (Men's size 10): 11.07oz (314g) Offset: 9mm (Forefoot: 27.6mm, Heel: 36.6mm) Cushioned collar Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: CT2228; Color: White/Cyber/Grey Fog/Racer Blue; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult