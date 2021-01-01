Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Women's Endurance Class Shoes

ULTRALIGHT CUSHIONING SO YOU CAN RUN, ROW, REPEAT. The Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge is built for classes and workouts that keep you moving. From the treadmill to the rowing machine to strength training, you get the amazing energy return of ultralight Nike ZoomX foam. Tuned for the Treadmill Nike ZoomX foam gives you the greatest possible energy return of any Nike foam to keep the spring in your step whether your pace is set to light jog or all-out sprint. Ready to Row A rower clip at the heel makes it easy to transition to and from a rowing machine. The mesh across the foot is reinforced to hold up against foot straps. Fit for the Floor Rubber tread gives you traction on the floor or on the machines. The side arc support helps brace your foot for strength training intervals. More Benefits Mesh keeps it breathable. A plush, comfortable collar hugs your ankle. Style: CK9406; Color: White/Green Glow/Infinite Lilac/Bronze Eclipse; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult