3 in 1, all cable compatible, dual Type C port +3.5mm headphone port, charging/calling without interruption. Type?c audio port, compatible with analog or digital earphones for automatic switching. Aluminum alloy material and fine sandblasting processing, small size, easy to carry! 20V/3A super fast charging, PD3.0 design, charging up to 60W. Listen to songs while sleeping, don't worry about power loss.