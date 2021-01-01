Contemporary edge meets statement-making inspiration with these Zosma glasses from Derek Cardigan. Tastefully crafted from acetate on the frame front to feature a lightweight feel for comfort. Slightly exaggerated at the top with iridescent metal hovering over the lenses to give a polished appeal. The temples are made of sturdy metal while the temple tips are clothed with acetate for a relaxed fit. The D-frame style includes adjustable nose pads for added comfort. | Derek Cardigan Zosma DC228 C03 (47) Eyeglasses and Frame in Shiny Nude Crystal Pink/Clear | Acetate/Metal - Online Coastal