Nanushka Zow Vegan Leather Skirt in Black. - size S (also in M) Nanushka Zow Vegan Leather Skirt in Black. - size S (also in M) Self: 65% poly 35% polyurethaneLining: 100% poly. Made in Hungary. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Side ruched detail. Faux leather. Skirt measures approx 21 in length. NUSH-WQ11. NW21SSSK01699. After graduating from the London College of Fashion with a BA in Fashion Design & Technology, in 2005 Hungarian designer Sandra Sandor returned to Budapest and established Nanushka. Nanushka, which is the designer's childhood nickname, focuses on long lasting silhouettes rather than trends. Using modern fabrics in a soft palette of grays, blacks, and whites, Nanushka offers a line of clothing that appeals to those leading a modern and active lifestyle.