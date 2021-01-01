ZW-028 Wireless Bluetooth Headset Glowing Cat Ear Earphones On Ear Music Headphones Hands-free w/Mic Colorful Light Adjustable Headband for Desktop.

BT V5.0+EDR Technology Easy to pair with almost any Bluetooth-enabled audio player devices, and equipped with 3.5mm audio jack (provides a simple wired connection of a variety of music devices, such as MP3 / MP4, etc. for Bluetooth-disenabled devices). Hands-free Calls with Mic With high-sensitivity microphone, you can enjoy clear hands-free calls anytime and anywhere. Ergonomic Design It is light and portable with adjustable headband length design. Its ear cushion design is based on the outline of the human ear which is comfortable to wear and can greatly insulate the noise around you, so you can hear your music and call clearly. Long Standby Time Built-in rechargeable Lithium battery lasts about 2 hours with LED light on and 450 hours of standby time per charge cycle. Multichoice Multiple music modes for you to choose, such as Card mode, Bluetooth mode, wired mode. Glowing Cat Ear There is a light button at the right part of the headphone for you to control the light; long-press it