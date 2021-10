Revolutionary '80s runner tech gets a modern update in this performance-driven sneaker built for stabilization on the street and in your wardrobe. Torsion® System construction keeps your stride smooth and comfortable, while webbed 3-Stripes and TPU lacing anchors keep your steps sporty. True to size. Round toe Lace-up Cushioned insole Torsion System cushioning provides a smooth, stable transition from heel strike to midfoot Leather and textile upper, manmade sole Imported