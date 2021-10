Fusing modern attitude with retro style, this everyday sneaker gives you a walkabout take on adidas's ZX series performance shoes. It layers soft suede and welded 3-Stripes over a mix of recycled materials to give new life to old scraps and put a smaller footprint under every step. Lace-up style Removable insole Textile, synthetic and leather upper/synthetic lining/rubber sole Imported Men's Shoes