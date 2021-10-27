Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Shoes
Mules
Mules
Share
Mules
Round Toe Shearling Mules - Brown - Aeyde Heels
featured
Round Toe Shearling Mules - Brown - Aeyde Heels
$295.00
lyst
Mules & Clogs - Black - Ferragamo Heels
featured
Mules & Clogs - Black - Ferragamo Heels
$420.00
lyst
Soludos Venetian Mule, Size 5 in Sand at Nordstrom
featured
Soludos Venetian Mule, Size 5 in Sand at Nordstrom
$149.00
nordstrom
Arrow Logo-embellished Suede Mules - Black - Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Heels
Arrow Logo-embellished Suede Mules - Black - Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Heels
$610.00
($1,220.00
save -60900%)
lystmarketplace
Liquid Melt Open Toe Mule Sandal Pink - Black - Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Heels
Liquid Melt Open Toe Mule Sandal Pink - Black - Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Heels
$627.00
($965.00
save 35%)
lyst
New York & Company Sofia Women's High Heel Mules, Size: 10, Med Brown
New York & Company Sofia Women's High Heel Mules, Size: 10, Med Brown
$69.95
kohl's
FRAME Loafer Genuine Calf Hair Mule, Size 5.5Us / 36Eu in Leopard Multi Print Calf Hair at Nordstrom Rack
FRAME Loafer Genuine Calf Hair Mule, Size 5.5Us / 36Eu in Leopard Multi Print Calf Hair at Nordstrom Rack
$119.40
($398.00
save 70%)
nordstromrack
Suede Mules - Pink - Sergio Rossi Heels
Suede Mules - Pink - Sergio Rossi Heels
$300.00
($650.00
save 54%)
lyst
Dr. Scholl's Now Chill Faux Fur Slipper, Size 7 in Tan/Black Fabric at Nordstrom
Dr. Scholl's Now Chill Faux Fur Slipper, Size 7 in Tan/Black Fabric at Nordstrom
$59.95
($80.00
save 25%)
nordstrom
Daeful Womens Ladies Stud Spike Slip on Summer Sandals Flat Mules Sliders Shoes Size
Daeful Womens Ladies Stud Spike Slip on Summer Sandals Flat Mules Sliders Shoes Size
$17.99
walmart
Clarks Women's Leisa Clover Clog, Black Leather, 90 M US
Clarks Women's Leisa Clover Clog, Black Leather, 90 M US
$51.46
($85.00
save 39%)
amazon
Women's The Camellia Sneaker by Comfortview in Denim Dot (Size 7 M)
Women's The Camellia Sneaker by Comfortview in Denim Dot (Size 7 M)
$59.99
womanwithin
Advertisement
Women's The Estelle Mule by Comfortview in Grey (Size 11 M)
Women's The Estelle Mule by Comfortview in Grey (Size 11 M)
$41.99
($59.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Cole Haan Women's Ophelia Mule 45Mm, Black Natural Multi, 5.5 B US
Cole Haan Women's Ophelia Mule 45Mm, Black Natural Multi, 5.5 B US
$42.42
amazon
Wide Width Women's The Harlyn Weather Mule by Comfortview in Slate Grey (Size 8 1/2 W)
Wide Width Women's The Harlyn Weather Mule by Comfortview in Slate Grey (Size 8 1/2 W)
$62.99
($89.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Daeful New Womens Wedge Heel Sliders Sandals Ladies Summer Party Mules Hollow Slippers
Daeful New Womens Wedge Heel Sliders Sandals Ladies Summer Party Mules Hollow Slippers
$29.99
walmart
Wide Width Women's The Kailey Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 7 1/2 W)
Wide Width Women's The Kailey Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 7 1/2 W)
$48.99
($69.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Sarah Mule by Comfortview in Cognac (Size 10 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Sarah Mule by Comfortview in Cognac (Size 10 1/2 WW)
$46.99
($78.99
save 41%)
womanwithin
Wide Width Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 10 1/2 W)
Wide Width Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 10 1/2 W)
$69.99
($99.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Chinese Laundry womens Mule, Ecru, 8.5 US
Chinese Laundry womens Mule, Ecru, 8.5 US
$69.95
amazon
Trolly Block-Heel Mules
Trolly Block-Heel Mules
$49.00
walmart
Bzees Golden Cozy Washable Slip-On Mule with Faux Fur Trim - Tan - Size 11 M-Medium
Bzees Golden Cozy Washable Slip-On Mule with Faux Fur Trim - Tan - Size 11 M-Medium
$59.09
($65.00
save 9%)
hsn
Extra Wide Width Women's The Camellia Sneaker by Comfortview in Hawaiian Floral (Size 10 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Camellia Sneaker by Comfortview in Hawaiian Floral (Size 10 1/2 WW)
$44.99
($69.99
save 36%)
womanwithin
Charles by Charles David Womens Nico Mules Faux Leather Pointed Toe
Charles by Charles David Womens Nico Mules Faux Leather Pointed Toe
$46.00
overstock
Advertisement
Carrie Forbes Bou Raffia Mules
Carrie Forbes Bou Raffia Mules
$324.00
saksfifthavenue
Cape Robbin Barrel White Puffed Out Slip On Black Mule Slide Pool Sandals (10, WHITE)
Cape Robbin Barrel White Puffed Out Slip On Black Mule Slide Pool Sandals (10, WHITE)
$26.99
walmart
CHIARA BIASI Mules & Clogs
CHIARA BIASI Mules & Clogs
$50.00
($194.00
save 74%)
yoox
Christian Louboutin Coolito Faux Fur Slipper, Size 8.5Us in White at Nordstrom
Christian Louboutin Coolito Faux Fur Slipper, Size 8.5Us in White at Nordstrom
$750.00
nordstrom
Extra Wide Width Women's The McKenna Mule by Comfortview in White (Size 9 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The McKenna Mule by Comfortview in White (Size 9 1/2 WW)
$34.99
($88.99
save 61%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The McKenna Mule by Comfortview in Gunmetal (Size 9 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The McKenna Mule by Comfortview in Gunmetal (Size 9 WW)
$53.99
($88.99
save 39%)
womanwithin
Code West Women Text Me CW180 Clog
Code West Women Text Me CW180 Clog
$39.87
walmart
Wide Width Women's The Harlyn Weather Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 11 W)
Wide Width Women's The Harlyn Weather Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 11 W)
$62.99
($89.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Cipriata Womens Dantina Wedge Mules
Cipriata Womens Dantina Wedge Mules
$34.45
walmart
Women's The Carmen Mule by Comfortview in Nude (Size 7 M)
Women's The Carmen Mule by Comfortview in Nude (Size 7 M)
$49.99
($89.99
save 44%)
womanwithin
Women's The Blanche Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 8 M)
Women's The Blanche Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 8 M)
$35.99
($89.99
save 60%)
womanwithin
Women's The Capri Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 8 M)
Women's The Capri Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 8 M)
$39.99
($79.99
save 50%)
womanwithin
Advertisement
Colisha Ladies Summer Comfort Sandal Buckle Slider Stylish Open Toe Lightweight Mules
Colisha Ladies Summer Comfort Sandal Buckle Slider Stylish Open Toe Lightweight Mules
$13.99
walmart
Wide Width Women's The Ayla Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 9 1/2 W)
Wide Width Women's The Ayla Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 9 1/2 W)
$59.99
($99.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Cambridge Silversmiths 4 Piece Moscow Mule Mug Set, 20 oz, Copper
Cambridge Silversmiths 4 Piece Moscow Mule Mug Set, 20 oz, Copper
$23.99
($79.99
save 70%)
amazon
Women's The Bette Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 8 M)
Women's The Bette Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 8 M)
$69.99
($99.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Women's The Lola Mule by Comfortview in Black Metallic (Size 8 1/2 M)
Women's The Lola Mule by Comfortview in Black Metallic (Size 8 1/2 M)
$34.99
($89.99
save 61%)
womanwithin
Charles by Charles David Womens Addison Mules Microsuede Pointed Toe - Nude
Charles by Charles David Womens Addison Mules Microsuede Pointed Toe - Nude
$38.42
overstock
Cordani Women's Carlisle Clog W/Whip Stitch,Chestnut,38 EU (US Women's 8 M)
Cordani Women's Carlisle Clog W/Whip Stitch,Chestnut,38 EU (US Women's 8 M)
$128.84
amazon
Donald Pliner Sammie Genuine Shearling Mule, Size 7 in Natural at Nordstrom
Donald Pliner Sammie Genuine Shearling Mule, Size 7 in Natural at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Cupcakes and Cashmere Womens Leather Arriana Strappy Mule Shoes Black Size 7.5
Cupcakes and Cashmere Womens Leather Arriana Strappy Mule Shoes Black Size 7.5
$47.24
walmart
Cordani Women's Darma Sheerling Clog,Brown Suede,39 EU (US Women's 9 M)
Cordani Women's Darma Sheerling Clog,Brown Suede,39 EU (US Women's 9 M)
$169.05
amazon
Wide Width Women's The Andrea Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 9 1/2 W)
Wide Width Women's The Andrea Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 9 1/2 W)
$59.99
($99.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Cape Robbin Easter Slip On Slide Mules Slippers Nude Furry Feather Sandals (9, Nude)
Cape Robbin Easter Slip On Slide Mules Slippers Nude Furry Feather Sandals (9, Nude)
$29.99
walmart
Advertisement
Women's Homey Mule by Cliffs in Light Brown Leopard (Size 6 1/2 M)
Women's Homey Mule by Cliffs in Light Brown Leopard (Size 6 1/2 M)
$69.99
womanwithin
Double Strap Woven Heeled Mules
Double Strap Woven Heeled Mules
$53.00
charles&keith us
Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 11 M)
Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Navy (Size 11 M)
$62.99
($89.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Wide Width Women's The Sarah Mule by Comfortview in Cognac (Size 10 1/2 W)
Wide Width Women's The Sarah Mule by Comfortview in Cognac (Size 10 1/2 W)
$46.99
($78.99
save 41%)
womanwithin
Charles by Charles David Womens Addison Mules Microsuede Pointed Toe - Nude
Charles by Charles David Womens Addison Mules Microsuede Pointed Toe - Nude
$38.42
overstock
Clarks Women's Juliet Willow Mule, Black Leather, 75 N US
Clarks Women's Juliet Willow Mule, Black Leather, 75 N US
$42.50
($85.00
save 50%)
amazon
DKNY Womens Dacey Mules Solid Slip On
DKNY Womens Dacey Mules Solid Slip On
$40.95
overstock
Extra Wide Width Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Cognac (Size 9 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Cognac (Size 9 1/2 WW)
$59.99
($99.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Andrea Mule by Comfortview in Bright Ruby (Size 9 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Andrea Mule by Comfortview in Bright Ruby (Size 9 1/2 WW)
$59.99
($99.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Wide Width Women's Maeve Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 10 W)
Wide Width Women's Maeve Mule by Comfortview in Black (Size 10 W)
$88.99
($89.99
save 1%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Estelle Mule by Comfortview in Dark Berry (Size 7 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Estelle Mule by Comfortview in Dark Berry (Size 7 1/2 WW)
$48.99
($69.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Dark Taupe (Size 9 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Joy Mule by Comfortview in Dark Taupe (Size 9 WW)
$59.99
($99.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Load More
Mules
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.