Kettlebells

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Strength Training
Kettlebells
Kettlebells
Share
Kettlebells
CAP Barbell 60lb Cast Iron Kettlebell, Black
featured
CAP Barbell 60lb Cast Iron Kettlebell, Black
$99.99
walmart
Body-Solid Optional Kettlebell Shelf For GDR60
featured
Body-Solid Optional Kettlebell Shelf For GDR60
$146.00
abtelectronics
Yoga Fitness Kettle Bell 4-12LB Adjustable Water Kettlebell Dumbbell Double Handles Pilates Body Shaping Equipment
featured
Yoga Fitness Kettle Bell 4-12LB Adjustable Water Kettlebell Dumbbell Double Handles Pilates Body Shaping Equipment
$71.69
walmart
Decathlon - Domyos Weight Training Kettlebell, 35 lbs
Decathlon - Domyos Weight Training Kettlebell, 35 lbs
$79.99
walmart
CAP Barbell Cast Iron Kettlebell, Black 35LBS
CAP Barbell Cast Iron Kettlebell, Black 35LBS
$75.06
walmartusa
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell, 40 lbs
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell, 40 lbs
$113.91
walmart
Easyfashion 50 Lbs. HDPE Coated Kettlebells Set of 4 - 5 Lbs., 10 Lbs., 15 Lbs, 20 Lbs.
Easyfashion 50 Lbs. HDPE Coated Kettlebells Set of 4 - 5 Lbs., 10 Lbs., 15 Lbs, 20 Lbs.
$59.99
walmartusa
Power Systems Premium Kettlebell Prime Exercise Training Weight, 25 Lbs, Orange
Power Systems Premium Kettlebell Prime Exercise Training Weight, 25 Lbs, Orange
$77.99
walmart
Workout Gloves for Men & Women, Lightweight Breathable Gym Gloves, Exercise Weight Lifting Gloves, Cycling Gloves Curved Open Back for Fitness, Training, Climbing, Kettlebell
Workout Gloves for Men & Women, Lightweight Breathable Gym Gloves, Exercise Weight Lifting Gloves, Cycling Gloves Curved Open Back for Fitness, Training, Climbing, Kettlebell
$11.11
walmart
Philosophy Gym Cast Iron Kettlebell Weights
Philosophy Gym Cast Iron Kettlebell Weights
$14.99
walmart
Sporzon! All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebell 10 Pounds Single
Sporzon! All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebell 10 Pounds Single
$33.45
walmart
18LB Kettlebell
18LB Kettlebell
$40.00
walmart
Advertisement
Tone Fitness Cement Filled Kettlebell, 5-15 Pounds
Tone Fitness Cement Filled Kettlebell, 5-15 Pounds
$19.97
walmartusa
Victor Fitness VFAKB40 - 10 lb - 40 lb Adjustable Kettlebell
Victor Fitness VFAKB40 - 10 lb - 40 lb Adjustable Kettlebell
$149.95
walmart
Yes4All Kettlebell Grip - Kettle Grip New Version - Kettle grip handle to convert dumbbells into kettlebells for workouts - Kinetic green & Psychic Purple color
Yes4All Kettlebell Grip - Kettle Grip New Version - Kettle grip handle to convert dumbbells into kettlebells for workouts - Kinetic green & Psychic Purple color
$24.60
($29.58
save 17%)
walmartusa
Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell, 5 lbs to 50 Pound Weights
Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell, 5 lbs to 50 Pound Weights
$70.99
newegg
Weider 65 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
Weider 65 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
$65.00
walmartusa
Weider 45 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
Weider 45 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
$46.85
walmartusa
Aibecy Yoga Fitness Kettle Bell 4-12LB Adjustable Water Kettlebell Dumbbell Double Handles Pilates Body Shaping Equipment
Aibecy Yoga Fitness Kettle Bell 4-12LB Adjustable Water Kettlebell Dumbbell Double Handles Pilates Body Shaping Equipment
$31.99
walmart
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebells, 5 lbs
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebells, 5 lbs
$16.99
walmart
Joysale Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
Joysale Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
$65.48
walmart
MVE LLC Premium 2PC Sandbag Kettlebell 15 lbs - 25 lbs
MVE LLC Premium 2PC Sandbag Kettlebell 15 lbs - 25 lbs
$24.99
walmart
LYUMO Wide Handle Kettlebell, Portable Convenient Wearâ€‘Resistant Lightweight Kettle Dumbbell, Ecoâ€‘Friendly Practical For Standing Up Squats Swings Bench Presses
LYUMO Wide Handle Kettlebell, Portable Convenient Wearâ€‘Resistant Lightweight Kettle Dumbbell, Ecoâ€‘Friendly Practical For Standing Up Squats Swings Bench Presses
$57.78
walmart
Marcy 15 lb. Kettlebell
Marcy 15 lb. Kettlebell
$43.99
overstock
Advertisement
Hi.FANCY Kettle-bell Home Gym Strength Training Ball High Resilience PVC Fabric Workout Fitness Equipment
Hi.FANCY Kettle-bell Home Gym Strength Training Ball High Resilience PVC Fabric Workout Fitness Equipment
$67.40
walmart
HulkFit 25lb Cast Iron Kettlebell
HulkFit 25lb Cast Iron Kettlebell
$45.99
walmart
Hi.FANCY Kettle-bell Home Gym Fitness Ball High Resilience PVC Fabric Workout Exercise Equipment, Red
Hi.FANCY Kettle-bell Home Gym Fitness Ball High Resilience PVC Fabric Workout Exercise Equipment, Red
$56.54
walmart
Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
$57.99
walmart
Yohome Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
Yohome Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
$59.99
walmart
1quot Adjustable Kettlebell Handle for Use with Weight Plates Create an Adjustable Kettlebell for Your Home or Gym Workout Ergonomic Design for a.
1quot Adjustable Kettlebell Handle for Use with Weight Plates Create an Adjustable Kettlebell for Your Home or Gym Workout Ergonomic Design for a.
$60.17
newegg
Athletic Works 12KG Kettlebell, Durable Hammertone Finish,26.5lbs
Athletic Works 12KG Kettlebell, Durable Hammertone Finish,26.5lbs
$44.87
walmartusa
Kettle Bell Yoga Gym Dumbbells Pilates Kettle Dumbbell with Base
Kettle Bell Yoga Gym Dumbbells Pilates Kettle Dumbbell with Base
$130.00
walmart
CAP Barbell Cast Iron Kettlebell, Black 70LBS
CAP Barbell Cast Iron Kettlebell, Black 70LBS
$113.99
walmartusa
Bionic Body by Kim Lyons 25 lb Soft Kettlebell
Bionic Body by Kim Lyons 25 lb Soft Kettlebell
$40.74
($49.99
save 19%)
walmartusa
CanDo 10-3193 Vinyl Coated Kettlebell-Green-10 lb
CanDo 10-3193 Vinyl Coated Kettlebell-Green-10 lb
$60.25
walmart
Kettlebells - Professional Grade, Vinyl Coated, Solid Cast Iron Weights With a Special Protective Bottom
Kettlebells - Professional Grade, Vinyl Coated, Solid Cast Iron Weights With a Special Protective Bottom
$68.99
($106.67
save 35%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Decathlon - Domyos Weight Training Kettlebell, 53 lbs
Decathlon - Domyos Weight Training Kettlebell, 53 lbs
$119.00
walmart
JESSICA SIMPSON Weight lifting Kettlebell
JESSICA SIMPSON Weight lifting Kettlebell
$26.49
overstock
Fuel Pureformance Soft Kettlebell, 20 Pounds
Fuel Pureformance Soft Kettlebell, 20 Pounds
$25.99
($54.99
save 53%)
walmartusa
Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell - 25 Pounds, Black
Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell - 25 Pounds, Black
$39.99
newegg
Water Filled Adjustable Weight Kettlebell Binaural Dumbbell For Fitness,Exercise
Water Filled Adjustable Weight Kettlebell Binaural Dumbbell For Fitness,Exercise
$46.39
walmart
MVE LLC Premium 1PC Sandbag Kettlebell 15 lbs - 25 lbs
MVE LLC Premium 1PC Sandbag Kettlebell 15 lbs - 25 lbs
$14.99
walmart
OTVIAP Odybuilding Belt With Chain, Professional Eight Lifting Belt With Pull Chain, Kettlebells For Barbells
OTVIAP Odybuilding Belt With Chain, Professional Eight Lifting Belt With Pull Chain, Kettlebells For Barbells
$32.71
walmart
Mind Reader Kettlebell 5 KG, Dumbbell, Cast Iron, Home Indoor Strength Training Equipment, Black
Mind Reader Kettlebell 5 KG, Dumbbell, Cast Iron, Home Indoor Strength Training Equipment, Black
$20.99
($23.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Gym Weight Training Sandbag Kettlebell Sandbag Weightlifting Dumbbell Bodybuilding Home Fitness Too
Gym Weight Training Sandbag Kettlebell Sandbag Weightlifting Dumbbell Bodybuilding Home Fitness Too
$24.99
walmart
Yoga Fitness Kettle Bell 4-12LB Adjustable Water Kettlebell Dumbbell Double Handles Pilates Body Shaping Equipment
Yoga Fitness Kettle Bell 4-12LB Adjustable Water Kettlebell Dumbbell Double Handles Pilates Body Shaping Equipment
$30.98
walmart
Marcy HKB-035 Cast Iron KettleBell 10 lbs - 55 lbs - Sold Individually
Marcy HKB-035 Cast Iron KettleBell 10 lbs - 55 lbs - Sold Individually
$65.99
($85.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebells, 5 lbs
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebells, 5 lbs
$14.99
walmartusa
Advertisement
Sunny Health & Fitness Vinyl 5-Pound Coated Kettle Bell, Purple
Sunny Health & Fitness Vinyl 5-Pound Coated Kettle Bell, Purple
$12.99
kohl's
STOZM Deluxe Adjustable Strength Training Bench / Weight Bench (Amber) & Multi Purpose Weightlifting Accessories Set with Dumbbell/Kettlebell Handles & Connector (Orange)
STOZM Deluxe Adjustable Strength Training Bench / Weight Bench (Amber) & Multi Purpose Weightlifting Accessories Set with Dumbbell/Kettlebell Handles & Connector (Orange)
$245.35
walmart
SmileMart Kettlebell HDPE Coated for Home Gym Fitness Workout, 25 Lbs
SmileMart Kettlebell HDPE Coated for Home Gym Fitness Workout, 25 Lbs
$33.99
walmartusa
PRCTZ Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell, 10 LB
PRCTZ Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell, 10 LB
$20.31
($27.80
save 27%)
walmartusa
Tru Grit Fitness 10 Lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
Tru Grit Fitness 10 Lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
$29.99
walmartusa
Tru Grit Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell Weight 7 Lb. - 40 Lb.
Tru Grit Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell Weight 7 Lb. - 40 Lb.
$159.99
walmart
Vinsguir Workout Gloves for Men & Women, Lightweight Breathable Gym Gloves, Exercise Weight Lifting Gloves, Cycling Gloves Curved Open Back for Fitness, Training, Climbing, Kettlebell (Black, Lar
Vinsguir Workout Gloves for Men & Women, Lightweight Breathable Gym Gloves, Exercise Weight Lifting Gloves, Cycling Gloves Curved Open Back for Fitness, Training, Climbing, Kettlebell (Black, Lar
$20.30
walmart
Weider 50 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
Weider 50 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
$89.88
walmartusa
Weider 70 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
Weider 70 lb. Cast Iron Kettlebell with Durable Hammertone Finish, Sold Individually
$64.99
walmartusa
{Baby}Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
{Baby}Solid Iron Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Kettlebells Exercise Kettlebell,Weight Training Equipment Workout Equipment Gear
$57.99
walmart
Yes4All Combo Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weight Sets ? Great for Full Body Workout and Strength Training ? Vinyl Kettlebells 15 20 lbs
Yes4All Combo Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weight Sets ? Great for Full Body Workout and Strength Training ? Vinyl Kettlebells 15 20 lbs
$48.99
walmart
YouLoveIt Dumbbells Set, 35kg Dumbbell Weight Set Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Sets 6 in 1 Dumbbells Set Kettlebells Barbells for Home Gym Fitness
YouLoveIt Dumbbells Set, 35kg Dumbbell Weight Set Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Sets 6 in 1 Dumbbells Set Kettlebells Barbells for Home Gym Fitness
$299.99
walmart
Load More
Kettlebells
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.