Medicine Balls

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Strength Training
Medicine Balls
Medicine Balls
Share
Medicine Balls
CanDo One Handle Medicine Ball
featured
CanDo One Handle Medicine Ball
$13.20
($19.16
save 31%)
walmartusa
Champion Sports 2Lb Medicine Ball - Red
featured
Champion Sports 2Lb Medicine Ball - Red
$24.23
newegg
CanDo Soft Pliable Medicine Ball - 9 in Diam -Silver - 20 lb
featured
CanDo Soft Pliable Medicine Ball - 9 in Diam -Silver - 20 lb
$84.22
qvc
7 Kilo Rubber Medicine Ball Green
7 Kilo Rubber Medicine Ball Green
$84.79
newegg
Champion Sports RPX25 25 lbs Rhino Promax Medicine Ball, Red
Champion Sports RPX25 25 lbs Rhino Promax Medicine Ball, Red
$82.22
newegg
Champion Sports Leather Medicine Ball (Black/White, 21-22 lbs)
Champion Sports Leather Medicine Ball (Black/White, 21-22 lbs)
$59.70
newegg
Weighted Slam Ball by Day 1 Fitness - 20 lbs - No Bounce Medicine Ball - Gym Equipment Accessories for High Intensity Exercise, Functional Strength Training, Cardio
Weighted Slam Ball by Day 1 Fitness - 20 lbs - No Bounce Medicine Ball - Gym Equipment Accessories for High Intensity Exercise, Functional Strength Training, Cardio
$55.32
walmart
Dasun 20lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
Dasun 20lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
$65.75
walmart
Mind Reader 15.4 Lb. Medicine Ball With Handles In Black
Mind Reader 15.4 Lb. Medicine Ball With Handles In Black
$38.99
bedbath&beyond
QF Medicine Ball Slam Ball Crossfit Slammer Ball 2lbs 4lbs 6lbs 8lbs 10lbs 12lbs 15lbs Weighted Medicine Fitness Ball for Superior Grip for Exercise Strength Training Plyometricï¼ˆ8LB/Black&Greenï¼‰
QF Medicine Ball Slam Ball Crossfit Slammer Ball 2lbs 4lbs 6lbs 8lbs 10lbs 12lbs 15lbs Weighted Medicine Fitness Ball for Superior Grip for Exercise Strength Training Plyometricï¼ˆ8LB/Black&Greenï¼‰
$35.98
walmart
Medicine Balls, Color: red, Weight: 2.2 lb (1kg), Diameter: 5"
Medicine Balls, Color: red, Weight: 2.2 lb (1kg), Diameter: 5"
$81.97
walmart
SPRI Exercise Balls - 12-Lb. Dual-Grip Medicine Ball
SPRI Exercise Balls - 12-Lb. Dual-Grip Medicine Ball
$56.99
($69.98
save 19%)
zulily
Advertisement
ProsourceFit Weighted Medicine Ball for Full Body Workouts
ProsourceFit Weighted Medicine Ball for Full Body Workouts
$19.99
overstock
SPRI Exercise Balls - 12-Lb. Xerball Medicine Ball
SPRI Exercise Balls - 12-Lb. Xerball Medicine Ball
$47.99
($80.98
save 41%)
zulily
SPRI Medicine Ball, 8lb, Rubber
SPRI Medicine Ball, 8lb, Rubber
$25.97
walmart
TRX 12 lb. Medicine Ball, Black
TRX 12 lb. Medicine Ball, Black
$69.99
dickssportinggoods
20Lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
20Lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
$63.99
walmart
Vitos Fitness Exercise Slam Medicine Ball 10 to 70 Pounds Durable Weighted Gym Accessory Strength Conditioning Cross Training Core Squats Lunges Spike Ball Rubber Weight Workout (100)
Vitos Fitness Exercise Slam Medicine Ball 10 to 70 Pounds Durable Weighted Gym Accessory Strength Conditioning Cross Training Core Squats Lunges Spike Ball Rubber Weight Workout (100)
$279.99
walmart
Yes4All Slam Balls (Teal) 40 lbs for Strength and Crossfit Workout â€“ Slam Medicine Ball
Yes4All Slam Balls (Teal) 40 lbs for Strength and Crossfit Workout â€“ Slam Medicine Ball
$55.92
walmart
Aeromat Dual Grip Fitness Power Medicine Ball - 12 lb. Black/Teal with Dual Grip Power Medicine Ball, 9cm/16-Pound, Black/Purple
Aeromat Dual Grip Fitness Power Medicine Ball - 12 lb. Black/Teal with Dual Grip Power Medicine Ball, 9cm/16-Pound, Black/Purple
$130.37
walmart
25lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Orange
25lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Orange
$70.52
walmart
30lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
30lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
$75.21
walmart
20lb Rhino Elite Medicine Ball
20lb Rhino Elite Medicine Ball
$116.17
newegg
Lifeline First Aid 10 lb. Medicine Ball to Develop Total Body Strength, Power and Stability (Multiple Weights Available)
Lifeline First Aid 10 lb. Medicine Ball to Develop Total Body Strength, Power and Stability (Multiple Weights Available)
$60.61
walmart
Advertisement
MindReader Medicine Ball Strength Training Ball Home Fitness Core Workout Ball, Rubber, Black, 5 kg/11 lb
MindReader Medicine Ball Strength Training Ball Home Fitness Core Workout Ball, Rubber, Black, 5 kg/11 lb
$55.93
walmart
GYMENIST Rubber Medicine Ball with Textured Grip, Available in 9 Sizes, 2-20 LB, Weighted Fitness Balls,Improves Balance and Flexibility
GYMENIST Rubber Medicine Ball with Textured Grip, Available in 9 Sizes, 2-20 LB, Weighted Fitness Balls,Improves Balance and Flexibility
$17.99
walmartusa
Decathlon - Nyamba ToneBall, 8.7" Weighted Medicine Ball, 6.6 lbs
Decathlon - Nyamba ToneBall, 8.7" Weighted Medicine Ball, 6.6 lbs
$39.99
walmart
Enkeeo Soft Weight Medicine Ball 25lb,Orange
Enkeeo Soft Weight Medicine Ball 25lb,Orange
$66.99
walmart
Day1Fitness Gray/Black Soft Wall Medicine Ball 18 Pounds
Day1Fitness Gray/Black Soft Wall Medicine Ball 18 Pounds
$43.97
walmartusa
Weighted Slam Ball by Day 1 Fitness â€“ 9 Weight and 3 Color OPTIONS - No Bounce Medicine Ball - Gym Equipment Accessories for High Intensity Exercise, Functional Strength Training, Cardio, Crossfit
Weighted Slam Ball by Day 1 Fitness â€“ 9 Weight and 3 Color OPTIONS - No Bounce Medicine Ball - Gym Equipment Accessories for High Intensity Exercise, Functional Strength Training, Cardio, Crossfit
$61.80
walmart
CanDo Molded Dual Handle Medicine Ball - 13.2 lbs - Green
CanDo Molded Dual Handle Medicine Ball - 13.2 lbs - Green
$81.50
qvc
25lb Rhino Elite Medicine Ball
25lb Rhino Elite Medicine Ball
$147.62
newegg
Reactor Rubber Medicine Ball 2kg - Red
Reactor Rubber Medicine Ball 2kg - Red
$26.82
($37.91
save 29%)
walmartusa
AeroMat 35188 20 lbs Extreme Elite Medicine Ball, Yellow
AeroMat 35188 20 lbs Extreme Elite Medicine Ball, Yellow
$77.92
walmart
CanDo® Firm Medicine Ball - 8" Diameter - Red - 4 lb
CanDo® Firm Medicine Ball - 8" Diameter - Red - 4 lb
$49.15
overstock
12lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Orange
12lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Orange
$60.58
walmart
Advertisement
22 lbs. Medicine Ball
22 lbs. Medicine Ball
$142.23
newegg
Body Solid Medicine Ball, Aqua
Body Solid Medicine Ball, Aqua
$49.99
dickssportinggoods
CanDo Molded Dual Handle Medicine Ball - 19.8 lbs - Silver
CanDo Molded Dual Handle Medicine Ball - 19.8 lbs - Silver
$99.98
qvc
Medicine Ball with Handles Club Set 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 25, 30 lbs. (Professional Gym Quality) by AeroMat
Medicine Ball with Handles Club Set 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 25, 30 lbs. (Professional Gym Quality) by AeroMat
$799.41
walmart
Gray/Black Soft Wall Medicine Ball 18 Pounds by Day 1 Fitness
Gray/Black Soft Wall Medicine Ball 18 Pounds by Day 1 Fitness
$65.58
walmart
Champion Sports 2-lb Rubber Medicine Ball - Rhino Elite
Champion Sports 2-lb Rubber Medicine Ball - Rhino Elite
$36.62
newegg
Champion Sports Leather Medicine Ball (Purple/White, 19-20 lbs)
Champion Sports Leather Medicine Ball (Purple/White, 19-20 lbs)
$55.40
newegg
GoFit Medicine Ball, Green
GoFit Medicine Ball, Green
$29.99
dickssportinggoods
Fuel Pureformance Textured Medicine Ball, 8 lbs
Fuel Pureformance Textured Medicine Ball, 8 lbs
$37.99
walmartusa
Promotion Clearance 12Lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball, Orange
Promotion Clearance 12Lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball, Orange
$63.95
walmart
Escape Fitness Total Grip Strength Training Exercise Medicine Ball, 4lbs
Escape Fitness Total Grip Strength Training Exercise Medicine Ball, 4lbs
$28.99
walmart
20lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
20lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
$61.37
walmart
Advertisement
10lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
10lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
$55.99
walmart
Medicine Ball - 3 kg
Medicine Ball - 3 kg
$54.95
walmart
4.4 lbs Leather Medicine Ball
4.4 lbs Leather Medicine Ball
$27.89
walmart
Strencor MEDICINE Ball Gym Fitness Exercise Training Weighted Med Ball Red & Black 18lb
Strencor MEDICINE Ball Gym Fitness Exercise Training Weighted Med Ball Red & Black 18lb
$97.99
walmart
Clearance! 10lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
Clearance! 10lb Unstable Balance Training Rehabilitation Gravity Ball Fitness Soft Medicine Ball Red
$58.97
walmart
GYMENIST Rubber Medicine Ball with Textured Grip, Available in 9 Sizes, 2-20 LB, Weighted Fitness Balls,Improves Balance and Flexibility
GYMENIST Rubber Medicine Ball with Textured Grip, Available in 9 Sizes, 2-20 LB, Weighted Fitness Balls,Improves Balance and Flexibility
$24.53
walmartusa
ProsourceFit Soft Medicine Balls for CrossFit & Full Body Exercises
ProsourceFit Soft Medicine Balls for CrossFit & Full Body Exercises
$49.99
overstock
Winado Soft Wall Medicine Ball 12 lbs, for Exercise, Rehab, Core Strength, Orange
Winado Soft Wall Medicine Ball 12 lbs, for Exercise, Rehab, Core Strength, Orange
$51.99
walmart
Titan Fitness 10 lb. Rubber Tread Medicine Slam Spike Ball Exercise Weight Workout
Titan Fitness 10 lb. Rubber Tread Medicine Slam Spike Ball Exercise Weight Workout
$39.99
walmart
Troy VTX Functional Medicine Ball - 12 lbs
Troy VTX Functional Medicine Ball - 12 lbs
$79.99
walmart
Titan Fitness 70 LB Rubber Tread Medicine Slam Spike Ball Weighted Workout
Titan Fitness 70 LB Rubber Tread Medicine Slam Spike Ball Weighted Workout
$109.99
walmart
12lbs Classic Training Workouts Medicine Ball - Rubber Textured Finish Lower-body Exercise
12lbs Classic Training Workouts Medicine Ball - Rubber Textured Finish Lower-body Exercise
$32.99
walmart
Load More
Medicine Balls
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.