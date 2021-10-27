Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Swimwear
Swimwear
Share
Swimwear
Plus Size Swimwear
Women's Bikini Tops
Women's Bikini Bottoms
Rash Guards
Wetsuits
Women's Tankinis
Competition Swimwear
Women's One-Piece Swimsuits
Swim & Bikini Cover Ups
Women's Bikinis
L*SPACE X REVOLVE Splash Ruched Bikini Top in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
featured
L*SPACE X REVOLVE Splash Ruched Bikini Top in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
$92.00
revolve
Melissa Odabash String Bikini Bottom, Size 8 in Azzurro at Nordstrom
featured
Melissa Odabash String Bikini Bottom, Size 8 in Azzurro at Nordstrom
$117.00
nordstrom
Norma Kamali Bishop Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit, Size X-Small in Black Foil at Nordstrom
featured
Norma Kamali Bishop Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit, Size X-Small in Black Foil at Nordstrom
$135.00
nordstrom
Good American Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit, Size 0 in Black001 at Nordstrom
Good American Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit, Size 0 in Black001 at Nordstrom
$89.00
nordstrom
Ege Bikini Bottom - L - Also in: XS, XL, M
Ege Bikini Bottom - L - Also in: XS, XL, M
$98.00
verishop
La Blanca Women's Standard Crossback Cut-Out Bra Bikini Top, Plum, 14
La Blanca Women's Standard Crossback Cut-Out Bra Bikini Top, Plum, 14
$66.87
($75.00
save 11%)
amazon
Melissa Odabash Bel Air Underwire Bikini Top, Size 12 in Azzurro at Nordstrom
Melissa Odabash Bel Air Underwire Bikini Top, Size 12 in Azzurro at Nordstrom
$117.00
nordstrom
La Blanca Women's Standard Side Seam Trim Swimsuit Board Shorts, Black, X-Small
La Blanca Women's Standard Side Seam Trim Swimsuit Board Shorts, Black, X-Small
$64.19
amazon
0039 Italy Pink Yellow Polka Dot Triangle String Bikini Top Size Extra Small New
0039 Italy Pink Yellow Polka Dot Triangle String Bikini Top Size Extra Small New
$24.99
walmart
Angelina One-Piece Pajamas Black - Black & Red Buffalo Check Hooded Angelina One-Piece Pajama
Angelina One-Piece Pajamas Black - Black & Red Buffalo Check Hooded Angelina One-Piece Pajama
$21.99
($90.00
save 76%)
zulily
RACHEL Rachel Roy Women's Standard Swim Bottom, Black, M
RACHEL Rachel Roy Women's Standard Swim Bottom, Black, M
$34.65
amazon
Women Sexy Bikini Set Neck Halter Two Piece Swimsuit for Women Tankini Bathing Suit Triangle Swimwear Beach Wear
Women Sexy Bikini Set Neck Halter Two Piece Swimsuit for Women Tankini Bathing Suit Triangle Swimwear Beach Wear
$24.95
walmart
Advertisement
Ege Bikini Top - L - Also in: XS, S, M
Ege Bikini Top - L - Also in: XS, S, M
$108.00
verishop
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's One Piece Swimsuit, Ebony dot, XS
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's One Piece Swimsuit, Ebony dot, XS
$69.00
amazon
Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Banded Wrapped Font Bikini Top, Reflection, S (4-6)
Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Banded Wrapped Font Bikini Top, Reflection, S (4-6)
$9.99
walmart
Coco Reef Galena Printed Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit Women's Swimsuit
Coco Reef Galena Printed Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit Women's Swimsuit
$57.96
($138.00
save 58%)
macys
Coastal Blue Women's One Piece Swimsuit, Tribal Print, M
Coastal Blue Women's One Piece Swimsuit, Tribal Print, M
$13.99
overstock
Ege Bikini Top - XL - Also in: XS, L, M
Ege Bikini Top - XL - Also in: XS, L, M
$108.00
verishop
Del Raya Womens Animal Printed Mesh Overlay Tankini Top
Del Raya Womens Animal Printed Mesh Overlay Tankini Top
$30.00
walmart
Ege One Piece - XXL - Also in: XL, XS, M, L
Ege One Piece - XXL - Also in: XL, XS, M, L
$198.00
verishop
Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Keyhole Front Adjustable Neck Tankini Top, Black, L (12-14) - 12
Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Keyhole Front Adjustable Neck Tankini Top, Black, L (12-14) - 12
$13.99
overstock
Colisha Two Piece Tankini Set, Women Swimsuits Cross Front Swimwear Push Up Sleeveless Ruched Tops + Bikini Bottoms Tummy Control
Colisha Two Piece Tankini Set, Women Swimsuits Cross Front Swimwear Push Up Sleeveless Ruched Tops + Bikini Bottoms Tummy Control
$26.58
walmart
Carve Designs Women's Bikini Bottoms Moss - Moss Makai Abstract Twist-Side Laguna Bikini Bottoms - Women
Carve Designs Women's Bikini Bottoms Moss - Moss Makai Abstract Twist-Side Laguna Bikini Bottoms - Women
$24.99
($48.00
save 48%)
zulily
Cole of California Women's Standard Bralette Bikini Swim Top, Seabreeze Floral, Extra Large
Cole of California Women's Standard Bralette Bikini Swim Top, Seabreeze Floral, Extra Large
$20.35
amazon
Advertisement
Daisy Beachwear Women's Standard Metallic One-Piece Pucker Back Swimsuit W/Removable Belt, Gold, Large
Daisy Beachwear Women's Standard Metallic One-Piece Pucker Back Swimsuit W/Removable Belt, Gold, Large
$85.99
($119.99
save 28%)
amazon
Catalina Women's Plus Wildflower Swimsuit Bottom
Catalina Women's Plus Wildflower Swimsuit Bottom
$17.98
walmartusa
Colisha Women Ladies Monokini Swimsuit Ruched Swimwear Padded Beachwear Tummy Control Bathing Suit
Colisha Women Ladies Monokini Swimsuit Ruched Swimwear Padded Beachwear Tummy Control Bathing Suit
$25.78
walmart
Colisha Women Ladies One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control Swimwear Backless Monokini Solid Color Beachwear Push Up Bathing Suit
Colisha Women Ladies One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control Swimwear Backless Monokini Solid Color Beachwear Push Up Bathing Suit
$26.26
walmart
Colisha Women Summer Casual T Shirt Dresses Beach Cover up Striped Print Casual Slim Mini Dress Blue XL(US 14-16)
Colisha Women Summer Casual T Shirt Dresses Beach Cover up Striped Print Casual Slim Mini Dress Blue XL(US 14-16)
$21.25
walmart
Logo Swimsuit - Blue - DSquared² Beachwear
Logo Swimsuit - Blue - DSquared² Beachwear
$295.00
lyst
Women's Catalina Midrise Swim Bottoms, Size: XXL, Med Green
Women's Catalina Midrise Swim Bottoms, Size: XXL, Med Green
$16.20
($36.00
save 55%)
kohl's
Decree High Neck Bikini Swimsuit Top, 1x , White
Decree High Neck Bikini Swimsuit Top, 1x , White
$7.59
($38.00
save 80%)
jcpenney
Dolfin Women's Aquashape Contemporary Swim Bottoms, Large, Blue
Dolfin Women's Aquashape Contemporary Swim Bottoms, Large, Blue
$25.00
dickssportinggoods
Womens Plus Size Bathing Suits Color Block Padded Tankini Top with Boyshorts Ombre Print Swimsuits for Women
Womens Plus Size Bathing Suits Color Block Padded Tankini Top with Boyshorts Ombre Print Swimsuits for Women
$19.85
walmartusa
Cali Chic Women's Two Piece Swimsuit Celebrity Bluish Print Blouson with Grey Swim Bottom
Cali Chic Women's Two Piece Swimsuit Celebrity Bluish Print Blouson with Grey Swim Bottom
$26.99
overstock
Body Glove Ruby Low Rise Multi Strap Bikini Bottom, Ibiza Ribbed White, Medium
Body Glove Ruby Low Rise Multi Strap Bikini Bottom, Ibiza Ribbed White, Medium
$39.99
overstock
Advertisement
Charmo Women's One Piece Swimsuits blue - Blue & Teal Color Block Cutout One-Piece - Women
Charmo Women's One Piece Swimsuits blue - Blue & Teal Color Block Cutout One-Piece - Women
$19.99
($35.00
save 43%)
zulily
California Waves Angel Dot-Print Push-Up Bikini Top Turquoise X-Small
California Waves Angel Dot-Print Push-Up Bikini Top Turquoise X-Small
$16.00
overstock
Women's Dolfin Uglies Revibe Floral Print Strappy Swim Bottoms, Size: Large, Multicolor
Women's Dolfin Uglies Revibe Floral Print Strappy Swim Bottoms, Size: Large, Multicolor
$25.00
kohl's
Halterneck Crinkle-ribbed Swimsuit - White - Bottega Veneta Beachwear
Halterneck Crinkle-ribbed Swimsuit - White - Bottega Veneta Beachwear
$440.00
lyst
ClubSwim Glamour Solid Side-Tie Underwire Swim Dress - Dark Emerald - 16
ClubSwim Glamour Solid Side-Tie Underwire Swim Dress - Dark Emerald - 16
$32.65
walmart
Dippin' Daisy's Women's Rosedawn Mer Tube Bikini Top
Dippin' Daisy's Women's Rosedawn Mer Tube Bikini Top
$42.00
southmoonunder
Body Glove Brasilia Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom Swimsuit
Body Glove Brasilia Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom Swimsuit
$49.00
zappos
Women Floral Long Sleeve Swimwear Push-up Bikini Set Swimsuit Bathing Suit Beachwear Plus Size
Women Floral Long Sleeve Swimwear Push-up Bikini Set Swimsuit Bathing Suit Beachwear Plus Size
$16.98
walmart
Body Glove Smoothies Harbor Vapor Boardshorts
Body Glove Smoothies Harbor Vapor Boardshorts
$43.95
zappos
Women's Pink/Purple Cotton Swimsuit XS COCOOVE
Women's Pink/Purple Cotton Swimsuit XS COCOOVE
$143.00
wolf&badgerus
Carmen Marc Valvo Women's Standard V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit with Front Ring Detail, Black, 6
Carmen Marc Valvo Women's Standard V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit with Front Ring Detail, Black, 6
$29.78
($134.00
save 78%)
amazon
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Hudson 3 Tier Tankini, Black, M
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Hudson 3 Tier Tankini, Black, M
$58.90
amazon
Advertisement
Royal Belize Shirt Dress Cover-Up
Royal Belize Shirt Dress Cover-Up
$37.99
($64.00
save 41%)
barenecessities
Charlie Holiday Sahara Women's Printed Deep V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit - Mauve - 6
Charlie Holiday Sahara Women's Printed Deep V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit - Mauve - 6
$36.40
overstock
Women's Dolfin Ocean Panel High Performance Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, Size: 24 COMP, Med Yellow
Women's Dolfin Ocean Panel High Performance Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, Size: 24 COMP, Med Yellow
$32.00
kohl's
DKNY OLIVE Printed Bandeau Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top, US Medium
DKNY OLIVE Printed Bandeau Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top, US Medium
$34.00
walmart
Ege Bikini Bottom - L - Also in: XL, XS
Ege Bikini Bottom - L - Also in: XL, XS
$98.00
verishop
Caroline Constas Delos One Piece in White. - size XS (also in M, S)
Caroline Constas Delos One Piece in White. - size XS (also in M, S)
$221.00
($315.00
save 30%)
revolve
Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Keyhole Front Adjustable Neck Tankini Top, Black, S (4-6) - 4
Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Keyhole Front Adjustable Neck Tankini Top, Black, S (4-6) - 4
$13.99
overstock
Calvin Klein Women's Standard Twist Front Convertible Tankini with Tummy Control, Safari, X-Large
Calvin Klein Women's Standard Twist Front Convertible Tankini with Tummy Control, Safari, X-Large
$41.05
amazon
California Waves Womens Floral Print Ring Detail Swim Bottom Separates - Raspberry
California Waves Womens Floral Print Ring Detail Swim Bottom Separates - Raspberry
$9.58
overstock
Ege Bikini Bottom - XS - Also in: S, L
Ege Bikini Bottom - XS - Also in: S, L
$98.00
verishop
California Waves LINEN STRIPE Plus Size Printed Halter Bikini Swim Top, US 0X
California Waves LINEN STRIPE Plus Size Printed Halter Bikini Swim Top, US 0X
$13.50
walmart
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Scallopped Tunic Cover Up, White, M (8-10)
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Scallopped Tunic Cover Up, White, M (8-10)
$35.00
amazon
Load More
Swimwear
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.