Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Swimwear
Cover Ups
Cover Ups
Share
Cover Ups
Exotic Passion Pareo - Pink - Adriana Degreas Skirts
featured
Exotic Passion Pareo - Pink - Adriana Degreas Skirts
$114.00
($290.00
save 61%)
lyst
Its A Breeze Sarong Cover-Up
featured
Its A Breeze Sarong Cover-Up
$55.00
barenecessities
Adidas Womens Climalite Mesh Cover-Up Top
featured
Adidas Womens Climalite Mesh Cover-Up Top
$74.36
walmart
Avamo Women Summer Open Front Long Tops Loose Chiffon Kimono Cardigan Beach Swim Cover up Blouse 9199-2 XL(US 12-14)
Avamo Women Summer Open Front Long Tops Loose Chiffon Kimono Cardigan Beach Swim Cover up Blouse 9199-2 XL(US 12-14)
$23.19
walmart
Avamo Women Swimwear Lounge Dress Bikini Tops Cover ups Lady Swimsuit Chiffon Beach Shirt Dress Bathing Suit Loose Beachwear
Avamo Women Swimwear Lounge Dress Bikini Tops Cover ups Lady Swimsuit Chiffon Beach Shirt Dress Bathing Suit Loose Beachwear
$19.97
walmart
24th & Ocean Women's Core Solids Mid Waist Side Tie Pant Bikini Bottom, Navy, 20W
24th & Ocean Women's Core Solids Mid Waist Side Tie Pant Bikini Bottom, Navy, 20W
$26.38
amazon
Adoretex Women's Board Short Swimsuit (FB006) - Black - X-Small
Adoretex Women's Board Short Swimsuit (FB006) - Black - X-Small
$46.00
walmart
Summer Women Floral Swim Cover-Ups Female Beach Boho Bathing Beach Bikini Cover Up Outfits Style M
Summer Women Floral Swim Cover-Ups Female Beach Boho Bathing Beach Bikini Cover Up Outfits Style M
$13.24
walmart
Haven Boardshort - 34 - Also in: 28, 38, 36, 33, 30, 32, 31
Haven Boardshort - 34 - Also in: 28, 38, 36, 33, 30, 32, 31
$80.00
verishop
Bar 3 Women's Swimwear Brand Standard Side Tie Hipster Pant Bikini Bottom, Multi//Copacabana, S
Bar 3 Women's Swimwear Brand Standard Side Tie Hipster Pant Bikini Bottom, Multi//Copacabana, S
$21.96
amazon
BROOKS BROTHERS Solid Board Shorts, Size Xx-Large in Navy at Nordstrom Rack
BROOKS BROTHERS Solid Board Shorts, Size Xx-Large in Navy at Nordstrom Rack
$54.97
nordstromrack
Fronds Boardshort - XXL - Also in: L, XL, XS, S, M
Fronds Boardshort - XXL - Also in: L, XL, XS, S, M
$70.00
verishop
Advertisement
BOHO ME Off-the-Shoulder Cover-Up Tunic, Size Small in Navy at Nordstrom Rack
BOHO ME Off-the-Shoulder Cover-Up Tunic, Size Small in Navy at Nordstrom Rack
$18.73
($24.97
save 25%)
nordstromrack
Women Swimwear Kaftan Bikini Cover Up Summer Floral Sarong Kimono Beach Cover Ups Swimsuit Half Sleeve Shawl Chiffon Cardigan Blouse
Women Swimwear Kaftan Bikini Cover Up Summer Floral Sarong Kimono Beach Cover Ups Swimsuit Half Sleeve Shawl Chiffon Cardigan Blouse
$20.70
walmart
Bar III Women's Dolman Ikat Chiffon Swim Coverup (XS, Jade) - XS
Bar III Women's Dolman Ikat Chiffon Swim Coverup (XS, Jade) - XS
$23.45
overstock
Women Soft Pullover Blouse Coat Boho Casual Black Mesh Beach Bikini Cover Up Top
Women Soft Pullover Blouse Coat Boho Casual Black Mesh Beach Bikini Cover Up Top
$12.03
walmart
Stranger Elastic Boardshort - L - Also in: XS, M, XL, XXL, S
Stranger Elastic Boardshort - L - Also in: XS, M, XL, XXL, S
$70.00
verishop
Avamo Women Summer Holiday Sundress Patchwork Splicing Loose Round Neck Tunic Cover Up Smock Dress Yellow M(US 6-8)
Avamo Women Summer Holiday Sundress Patchwork Splicing Loose Round Neck Tunic Cover Up Smock Dress Yellow M(US 6-8)
$26.50
walmart
Anne Cole Women's Sarong Skirted Bikini Swim Bottom, Navy, 16W
Anne Cole Women's Sarong Skirted Bikini Swim Bottom, Navy, 16W
$39.90
amazon
Women Swim Bottom Solid High Stretchy Side Drawstring Tie Rashguard Pants Boardshort Beach Wear
Women Swim Bottom Solid High Stretchy Side Drawstring Tie Rashguard Pants Boardshort Beach Wear
$17.85
walmart
Bleu by Rod Beattie Absolutely Fabulous Chiffon Dress Cover-Up - Multi
Bleu by Rod Beattie Absolutely Fabulous Chiffon Dress Cover-Up - Multi
$89.00
macy's
Lei Day Elastic Boardshort - XS - Also in: L, XXL, XL, S
Lei Day Elastic Boardshort - XS - Also in: L, XXL, XL, S
$70.00
verishop
Becca Mojito Green Serene Printed Cold-Shoulder Smocked Dress Cover Up M-L
Becca Mojito Green Serene Printed Cold-Shoulder Smocked Dress Cover Up M-L
$25.90
walmart
Women's Beach Scene Jessie Georgette Kimono Swim Cover-Up, Size: Large, Green
Women's Beach Scene Jessie Georgette Kimono Swim Cover-Up, Size: Large, Green
$29.25
($65.00
save 55%)
kohl's
Advertisement
24th & Ocean Women's Standard Core Solids Mid Waist Side Tie Pant Bikini Bottom, Navy, X-Large
24th & Ocean Women's Standard Core Solids Mid Waist Side Tie Pant Bikini Bottom, Navy, X-Large
$31.55
amazon
BOHO ME V-Neck Flutter Sleeve High/Low Maxi Cover-Up Dress, Size X-Small in Navy at Nordstrom Rack
BOHO ME V-Neck Flutter Sleeve High/Low Maxi Cover-Up Dress, Size X-Small in Navy at Nordstrom Rack
$22.48
($29.97
save 25%)
nordstromrack
B Fyne Monaco Printed Pants
B Fyne Monaco Printed Pants
$150.00
saksfifthavenue
BEACH RIOT Adele Coverup in Tan,Green. - size XS (also in S)
BEACH RIOT Adele Coverup in Tan,Green. - size XS (also in S)
$164.00
revolve
Classic Bathing Suit Cover Up Ethnic Print Kaftan Beach Maxi Dresses For Women
Classic Bathing Suit Cover Up Ethnic Print Kaftan Beach Maxi Dresses For Women
$21.98
walmart
Avamo Women Backless Mini Dress Summer Boho Sleeveless Cami Dress Drawstring Holiday Party Irregular Hem Dresses Khaki S(US 2-4)
Avamo Women Backless Mini Dress Summer Boho Sleeveless Cami Dress Drawstring Holiday Party Irregular Hem Dresses Khaki S(US 2-4)
$30.66
walmart
24th & Ocean Women's Solid Skirted Hipster Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, Lagoon, 18W
24th & Ocean Women's Solid Skirted Hipster Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, Lagoon, 18W
$9.74
amazon
8 by YOOX Cover-ups
8 by YOOX Cover-ups
$42.00
($110.00
save 62%)
yoox
Warmth Coverup Sweatshirt - Black - Alo Yoga Sweats
Warmth Coverup Sweatshirt - Black - Alo Yoga Sweats
$98.00
lystmarketplace
Women's Beach Scene Sheer Side-Tie Cover-Up Sarong, Size: Small-Medium, Black
Women's Beach Scene Sheer Side-Tie Cover-Up Sarong, Size: Small-Medium, Black
$29.25
($65.00
save 55%)
kohl's
Avamo Womens Hollow Out Round Neckline Leaves Printed Maxi Dress Pockets Loose Summer Boho Dresses Beach Cover up Dress
Avamo Womens Hollow Out Round Neckline Leaves Printed Maxi Dress Pockets Loose Summer Boho Dresses Beach Cover up Dress
$23.35
walmart
Bar 3 Women's Swimwear Brand Standard Plunge Tunic Swim Cover-Up, Multi//tech Floral, M
Bar 3 Women's Swimwear Brand Standard Plunge Tunic Swim Cover-Up, Multi//tech Floral, M
$12.74
amazon
Advertisement
Primary Elastic Boardshort - S - Also in: XL, M, L, XXL
Primary Elastic Boardshort - S - Also in: XL, M, L, XXL
$70.00
verishop
Aimik Large Floppy Sun Hat Wide Brim Foldable Straw Cap Beach Camping Outdoor Anti-UV Protection Cover Up
Aimik Large Floppy Sun Hat Wide Brim Foldable Straw Cap Beach Camping Outdoor Anti-UV Protection Cover Up
$51.99
walmart
140x190cm Women Scarf Summer Chiffon Beach Scarves Geometrical Swimsuit Cover Up Dress
140x190cm Women Scarf Summer Chiffon Beach Scarves Geometrical Swimsuit Cover Up Dress
$8.86
walmart
BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Standard Flowy Resort Pant Swim Cover-Up, Aqua, L
BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Standard Flowy Resort Pant Swim Cover-Up, Aqua, L
$115.25
amazon
Women Summer Lace Beach Long Dress Bikini Cover Up Swimwear
Women Summer Lace Beach Long Dress Bikini Cover Up Swimwear
$13.96
walmart
Avamo Women Summer Holiday Sundress Patchwork Splicing Loose Round Neck Tunic Cover Up Smock Dress Pink L(US 10-12)
Avamo Women Summer Holiday Sundress Patchwork Splicing Loose Round Neck Tunic Cover Up Smock Dress Pink L(US 10-12)
$26.50
walmart
Avamo Women Floral Printed Top Dresses Trendy Lady Summer Bohemian Beach Cover Up Pockets Shirts Dress Comfort Soft Rose XXL(US 20-22)
Avamo Women Floral Printed Top Dresses Trendy Lady Summer Bohemian Beach Cover Up Pockets Shirts Dress Comfort Soft Rose XXL(US 20-22)
$26.47
walmart
Adoretex Women's Guard Swim Board Short 5" (FGB010) - Red/White - Large
Adoretex Women's Guard Swim Board Short 5" (FGB010) - Red/White - Large
$20.89
walmart
9seed Tunisia Cover Up
9seed Tunisia Cover Up
$213.00
shopbop
Adriana Degreas - Serpent-print Silk Coverup - Womens - Navy Print
Adriana Degreas - Serpent-print Silk Coverup - Womens - Navy Print
$474.00
($790.00
save 40%)
matchesfashion com us
ATHENA Tassel Trim Cover-Up Wrap Dress, Size Medium in Cobalt at Nordstrom Rack
ATHENA Tassel Trim Cover-Up Wrap Dress, Size Medium in Cobalt at Nordstrom Rack
$34.97
nordstromrack
Cover Up Women Drawstring Sheer Solid Plain Beach Swimsuit Wrap Pink
Cover Up Women Drawstring Sheer Solid Plain Beach Swimsuit Wrap Pink
$11.04
walmart
Advertisement
La Blanca Women's Standard Side Seam Trim Swimsuit Board Shorts, Black, X-Small
La Blanca Women's Standard Side Seam Trim Swimsuit Board Shorts, Black, X-Small
$64.19
amazon
Colisha Women Summer Casual T Shirt Dresses Beach Cover up Striped Print Casual Slim Mini Dress Blue XL(US 14-16)
Colisha Women Summer Casual T Shirt Dresses Beach Cover up Striped Print Casual Slim Mini Dress Blue XL(US 14-16)
$21.25
walmart
Body Glove Smoothies Harbor Vapor Boardshorts
Body Glove Smoothies Harbor Vapor Boardshorts
$43.95
zappos
Royal Belize Shirt Dress Cover-Up
Royal Belize Shirt Dress Cover-Up
$37.99
($64.00
save 41%)
barenecessities
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Scallopped Tunic Cover Up, White, M (8-10)
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Scallopped Tunic Cover Up, White, M (8-10)
$35.00
amazon
Colisha Women Summer Casual Loose Long Maxi Dress Boho Vintage Beach Dress V-Neck Swing Dress for Ladies Beach Cover Up Sundress
Colisha Women Summer Casual Loose Long Maxi Dress Boho Vintage Beach Dress V-Neck Swing Dress for Ladies Beach Cover Up Sundress
$17.59
walmart
Coverup Kimono w/ Long Underlayer
Coverup Kimono w/ Long Underlayer
$279.00
($799.00
save 65%)
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Dotti Women's Plunge Belted Pointelle Tunic Swimsuit Cover
Dotti Women's Plunge Belted Pointelle Tunic Swimsuit Cover
$24.91
overstock
DEVON WINDSOR Bridget Skirt in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
DEVON WINDSOR Bridget Skirt in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
$121.00
($185.00
save 35%)
revolve
Contours by Coco Reef Women's Standard Gypsy Ruffle Cover UP Dress, Black 001, Small/Medium
Contours by Coco Reef Women's Standard Gypsy Ruffle Cover UP Dress, Black 001, Small/Medium
$81.20
amazon
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Halter Neck with Rope Detail and Tassel Trim Cover Up, Ebony/Jolly Geo Print, M (8-10)
Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Swimwear Halter Neck with Rope Detail and Tassel Trim Cover Up, Ebony/Jolly Geo Print, M (8-10)
$34.32
amazon
Coco Reef Women's Mesh Sleeve Banded Hem Coverup - Coral
Coco Reef Women's Mesh Sleeve Banded Hem Coverup - Coral
$14.75
overstock
Load More
Cover Ups
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.