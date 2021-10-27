Puffer Jackets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Top Picks
jackets
Puffer Jackets
Share
Puffer Jackets
vests
velvet
Packable
long
Moncler Marus Water Resistant Down Puffer Coat, Size 3 in 742 Navy at Nordstrom
featured
Moncler Marus Water Resistant Down Puffer Coat, Size 3 in 742 Navy at Nordstrom
$1,740.00
nordstrom
Jessica Simpson Women's Puffer Coats SAND - Beige Faux-Fur-Lined Puffer Coat - Women
featured
Jessica Simpson Women's Puffer Coats SAND - Beige Faux-Fur-Lined Puffer Coat - Women
$59.99
($200.00
save 70%)
zulily
Hide Puffer Jacket - M - Also in: L, XS, S
featured
Hide Puffer Jacket - M - Also in: L, XS, S
$680.00
verishop
Climate Concepts Women's Tie-Dye Puffer Jacket
Climate Concepts Women's Tie-Dye Puffer Jacket
$39.96
walmartusa
Down Jacket With Logomania Bands - Black - Chiara Ferragni Jackets
Down Jacket With Logomania Bands - Black - Chiara Ferragni Jackets
$384.00
($452.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Women Hooded Jacket Puffer Coat Padded Dual Zipper Winter Warm Solid Slim Parkas Overcoat Outwear
Women Hooded Jacket Puffer Coat Padded Dual Zipper Winter Warm Solid Slim Parkas Overcoat Outwear
$55.11
walmart
Check-Print Puffer Jacket w/ Detachable Hood
Check-Print Puffer Jacket w/ Detachable Hood
$1,850.00
neimanmarcus
Canada Weather Gear Women's Anoraks & Parkas Lt - Light Olive Faux Fur-Trim Pocket Longline Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
Canada Weather Gear Women's Anoraks & Parkas Lt - Light Olive Faux Fur-Trim Pocket Longline Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
$69.99
($210.00
save 67%)
zulily
Calvin Klein Petite Stretch Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's - Burgundy
Calvin Klein Petite Stretch Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's - Burgundy
$126.00
($315.00
save 60%)
macy's
The Ash City - Core 365 Ladies' Prevail Packable Puffer Jacket - CLASSIC NAVY 849 - XS
The Ash City - Core 365 Ladies' Prevail Packable Puffer Jacket - CLASSIC NAVY 849 - XS
$51.74
walmart
Calvin Klein Klein Blue Women's Knit Back Puffer Vest
Calvin Klein Klein Blue Women's Knit Back Puffer Vest
$55.65
($79.50
save 30%)
belk
COLE HAAN SIGNATURE Cole Haan Quilted Down & Feather Fill Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, Size X-Small P in Black at Nordstrom Rack
COLE HAAN SIGNATURE Cole Haan Quilted Down & Feather Fill Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, Size X-Small P in Black at Nordstrom Rack
$89.97
nordstromrack
Advertisement
Cotopaxi Women's Solazo Down Jacket - Medium - Brush / Iron
Cotopaxi Women's Solazo Down Jacket - Medium - Brush / Iron
$219.95
moosejaw
Columbia Women's Mountain Croo Long Down Jacket, Black, 1X Plus
Columbia Women's Mountain Croo Long Down Jacket, Black, 1X Plus
$238.94
amazon
Canada Weather Gear Women's Puffer Coats Forest - Forest Long Glacier Shield Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
Canada Weather Gear Women's Puffer Coats Forest - Forest Long Glacier Shield Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
$59.99
($200.00
save 70%)
zulily
Calvin Klein Women's Mid-Weight Diamond Quilted Jacket (Standard and Plus), Navy, 0X
Calvin Klein Women's Mid-Weight Diamond Quilted Jacket (Standard and Plus), Navy, 0X
$78.07
($109.99
save 29%)
amazon
Checked puffer jacket
Checked puffer jacket
$1,295.00
($1,850.00
save 0%)
mytheresaus ca
Belted Short Puffer - Blue - DKNY Jackets
Belted Short Puffer - Blue - DKNY Jackets
$79.00
($250.00
save 68%)
lyst
COOL T.M Down jackets
COOL T.M Down jackets
$984.00
($1,200.00
save -98300%)
yoox
Calvin Klein Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket (Standard and Plus)
Calvin Klein Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket (Standard and Plus)
$104.99
zappos
Crown & Ivy™ Buck Khaki Quilted Jacket
Crown & Ivy™ Buck Khaki Quilted Jacket
$48.00
($120.00
save 60%)
belk
Matte Maxi Puffer With Faux Fur Trim - Black - DKNY Coats
Matte Maxi Puffer With Faux Fur Trim - Black - DKNY Coats
$119.00
($350.00
save 66%)
lyst
CRISTINA GAVIOLI COLLECTION Down jackets
CRISTINA GAVIOLI COLLECTION Down jackets
$169.00
yoox
Crown & Ivy™ Harbor Navy Women's Sleeveless Puffer Vest
Crown & Ivy™ Harbor Navy Women's Sleeveless Puffer Vest
$18.12
($72.50
save 75%)
belk
Advertisement
Faux Fur Trim Puffer Jacket - Natural - DKNY Jackets
Faux Fur Trim Puffer Jacket - Natural - DKNY Jackets
$90.00
lystmarketplace
Women's Columbia Copper Crest Quilted Long Jacket, Size: Large, Brt Pink
Women's Columbia Copper Crest Quilted Long Jacket, Size: Large, Brt Pink
$129.99
($160.00
save 19%)
kohl's
Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat - Black - DKNY Coats
Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat - Black - DKNY Coats
$126.00
($280.00
save 55%)
lyst
Calvin Klein Shine Hooded Packable Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's - Shine Wine
Calvin Klein Shine Hooded Packable Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's - Shine Wine
$109.99
($220.00
save 50%)
macy's
Canada Weather Gear Women's Puffer Coats Black - Black Long Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
Canada Weather Gear Women's Puffer Coats Black - Black Long Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
$69.99
($210.00
save 67%)
zulily
Cole Haan Women's Iridescent Down Coat, Almond, X-Large
Cole Haan Women's Iridescent Down Coat, Almond, X-Large
$37.53
amazon
CAROLE DANA Down jackets
CAROLE DANA Down jackets
$483.00
($590.00
save 18%)
yoox
Cotton poplin down jacket
Cotton poplin down jacket
$2,570.00
mytheresaus ca
Quilted Flannel Jacket
Quilted Flannel Jacket
$53.28
overstock
Bogner - Tiana Logo-jacquard Quilted Zipped Golf Jacket - Womens - Black
Bogner - Tiana Logo-jacquard Quilted Zipped Golf Jacket - Womens - Black
$390.00
matchesfashion com us
Avec Les Filles Crop Puffer Coat, Size X-Large in Orangesicle at Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Crop Puffer Coat, Size X-Large in Orangesicle at Nordstrom
$149.00
nordstrom
Aqua Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Vest - 100% Exclusive
Aqua Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Vest - 100% Exclusive
$138.00
bloomingdale's
Advertisement
Barbour Women's Internation Portimao Hooded Puffer Jacket - Black - Size 4
Barbour Women's Internation Portimao Hooded Puffer Jacket - Black - Size 4
$199.99
($365.00
save 45%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Canada Goose Cypress Down Vest
Canada Goose Cypress Down Vest
$495.00
bloomingdale's
Calvin Klein Cropped Puffer Coat - Magenta
Calvin Klein Cropped Puffer Coat - Magenta
$108.00
($240.00
save 55%)
macy's
PBI Camp Hooded Packable Puffer Jacket, Royal Blue
PBI Camp Hooded Packable Puffer Jacket, Royal Blue
$625.00
neimanmarcus
CALVIN KLEIN Womens Purple Puffer Coat Size XXS
CALVIN KLEIN Womens Purple Puffer Coat Size XXS
$107.98
overstock
Bella Dahl Fleece Puffer Jacket, Size Small in Camo Teddy at Nordstrom
Bella Dahl Fleece Puffer Jacket, Size Small in Camo Teddy at Nordstrom
$319.00
nordstrom
Columbia Women's Grand Trek Down Jacket, Wild Iris, X-Small
Columbia Women's Grand Trek Down Jacket, Wild Iris, X-Small
$129.00
($199.00
save 35%)
amazon
Bernardo Recycled Long Puffer Coat in Soft Micro Touch - Black
Bernardo Recycled Long Puffer Coat in Soft Micro Touch - Black
$350.00
macy's
BUSCEMI Down jackets
BUSCEMI Down jackets
$996.00
($1,917.00
save -99500%)
yoox
Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat
Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat
$29.96
($90.00
save 67%)
walmartusa
Reversible Cropped Sustainable Down Coat - M - Also in: XS, XXS, XL, L, S
Reversible Cropped Sustainable Down Coat - M - Also in: XS, XXS, XL, L, S
$990.00
verishop
Mammoth Belted Quilted Cotton-corduroy Hooded Down Ski Jacket - Natural - CORDOVA Jackets
Mammoth Belted Quilted Cotton-corduroy Hooded Down Ski Jacket - Natural - CORDOVA Jackets
$687.00
($1,250.00
save -68600%)
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
CORNELIANI ID Down jackets
CORNELIANI ID Down jackets
$500.00
yoox
Canada Goose Dore Packable Hooded Down Jacket
Canada Goose Dore Packable Hooded Down Jacket
$550.00
bloomingdale's
Quilted worker jacket
Quilted worker jacket
$1,064.00
mytheresaus ca
Bernardo Softy Glam Ecoplume(TM) Packable Puffer Coat, Size 2X in Frappe at Nordstrom
Bernardo Softy Glam Ecoplume(TM) Packable Puffer Coat, Size 2X in Frappe at Nordstrom
$149.90
($220.00
save 32%)
nordstrom
Boston Proper - Belted Faux-Fur Trim Puffer Jacket - Taupe - X Small
Boston Proper - Belted Faux-Fur Trim Puffer Jacket - Taupe - X Small
$169.50
bostonproper
Canada Weather Gear Women's Anoraks & Parkas Black - Black Faux Fur-Trim Pocket Longline Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
Canada Weather Gear Women's Anoraks & Parkas Black - Black Faux Fur-Trim Pocket Longline Puffer Coat - Women & Plus
$69.99
($210.00
save 67%)
zulily
On the Prowl Tiger Stripe Quilted Jacket
On the Prowl Tiger Stripe Quilted Jacket
$128.00
neimanmarcus
Plus Size Women Casual Stand-up Collar Zip Up Gilet Quilted Padded Vest Sleeveless Lightweight Packable Down Vest Jacket Ladies Fashion Winter Warm Puffer Outwear Vest
Plus Size Women Casual Stand-up Collar Zip Up Gilet Quilted Padded Vest Sleeveless Lightweight Packable Down Vest Jacket Ladies Fashion Winter Warm Puffer Outwear Vest
$25.78
walmart
CELLABIE Women's Car Coats Black - Black Ribbed-Detail Snap-Button Quilted Jacket - Women
CELLABIE Women's Car Coats Black - Black Ribbed-Detail Snap-Button Quilted Jacket - Women
$62.99
($90.00
save 30%)
zulily
Bernardo Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat, Size Large in Limoncello at Nordstrom
Bernardo Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat, Size Large in Limoncello at Nordstrom
$139.00
nordstrom
Columbia Women's Autumn Park Down Jacket (Size M) Nocturnal/Dark Nocturnal, Nylon
Columbia Women's Autumn Park Down Jacket (Size M) Nocturnal/Dark Nocturnal, Nylon
$150.00
shoemall
Canada Goose Women's Chilliwack Water Resistant 625 Fill Power Down Bomber Jacket, Size X-Large in N.star Wh/bl De Letoile at Nordstrom
Canada Goose Women's Chilliwack Water Resistant 625 Fill Power Down Bomber Jacket, Size X-Large in N.star Wh/bl De Letoile at Nordstrom
$925.00
nordstrom
Load More
Puffer Jackets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.