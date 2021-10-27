Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Womens Workout Clothes
Outerwear
Vests
Vests
Share
Vests
Blanc Noir Solitaire Hooded Quilted Vest, Size X-Small in White Combo at Nordstrom
featured
Blanc Noir Solitaire Hooded Quilted Vest, Size X-Small in White Combo at Nordstrom
$159.00
nordstrom
Maxine Down Vest - L - Also in: XL, S, M, XS
featured
Maxine Down Vest - L - Also in: XL, S, M, XS
$249.00
verishop
Cloud Packable Down Vest (For Women) - LIGHT BLUSH (XL )
featured
Cloud Packable Down Vest (For Women) - LIGHT BLUSH (XL )
$29.99
sierra
BELUPAI Women'S New Sexy Wave Print Sleeveless Sports Bottoming Slim Stretch Vest
BELUPAI Women'S New Sexy Wave Print Sleeveless Sports Bottoming Slim Stretch Vest
$17.06
walmart
AVEC LES FILLES Shiny Nylon Puffer Vest, Size Xx-Small in Black at Nordstrom Rack
AVEC LES FILLES Shiny Nylon Puffer Vest, Size Xx-Small in Black at Nordstrom Rack
$49.97
nordstromrack
Daniel Maxi Puffer Vest - Black - Alice + Olivia Jackets
Daniel Maxi Puffer Vest - Black - Alice + Olivia Jackets
$595.00
lyst
Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Vest - Black - Aqua Jackets
Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Vest - Black - Aqua Jackets
$110.00
($138.00
save 20%)
lyst
Annabelle New York Women's Tonya Down-Fill, Rabbit Fur & Polyester Vest - Navy - Size M
Annabelle New York Women's Tonya Down-Fill, Rabbit Fur & Polyester Vest - Navy - Size M
$389.99
($875.00
save 55%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
ActionHeat Women's 5V Battery Heated Vest, Small, Black
ActionHeat Women's 5V Battery Heated Vest, Small, Black
$179.99
dickssportinggoods
Allude - Rib-knit Cashmere Vest - Womens - Navy
Allude - Rib-knit Cashmere Vest - Womens - Navy
$189.00
matchesfashion com us
adidas Womens Missy Respect Me Vest Coats Jackets Outerwear Casual Vest
adidas Womens Missy Respect Me Vest Coats Jackets Outerwear Casual Vest
$24.95
walmart
Women Backless One-piece Yoga Sport Gym Fitness Workout Vest Jumpsuits Romper
Women Backless One-piece Yoga Sport Gym Fitness Workout Vest Jumpsuits Romper
$12.99
walmart
Advertisement
Missfit Active Set Hooded Vest Top Leggings Sleeveless Yoga Suit Pink S/M
Missfit Active Set Hooded Vest Top Leggings Sleeveless Yoga Suit Pink S/M
$24.99
walmart
ORORO Women's Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack
ORORO Women's Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack
$139.99
walmart
Michael Kors Women's Coral Peach Down Puffer Hooded Vest Jacket (L)
Michael Kors Women's Coral Peach Down Puffer Hooded Vest Jacket (L)
$119.00
walmart
Resy Down Hooded Vest (For Women) - BLUE (3 )
Resy Down Hooded Vest (For Women) - BLUE (3 )
$999.99
sierra
HUJUKULUDUSU Women's Solid Color Cropped Vest and High Waist Shorts Sports Suit
HUJUKULUDUSU Women's Solid Color Cropped Vest and High Waist Shorts Sports Suit
$21.99
walmart
Puffer Vest With Primaloft® - Blue - J.Crew Jackets
Puffer Vest With Primaloft® - Blue - J.Crew Jackets
$105.00
($148.00
save 29%)
lystmarketplace
Isabel Marant Hoodia Puffer Vest
Isabel Marant Hoodia Puffer Vest
$400.00
saksfifthavenue
Women 2Pcs Outfits Sports Sleeveless Vest High Waist Adjustable Drawstring Shorts Sets Yoga Outfits
Women 2Pcs Outfits Sports Sleeveless Vest High Waist Adjustable Drawstring Shorts Sets Yoga Outfits
$21.19
walmart
Nike Women's WNBA League Black Vest, Large
Nike Women's WNBA League Black Vest, Large
$80.00
dickssportinggoods
One Opening New ladies strapless vest top summer beach sports vest
One Opening New ladies strapless vest top summer beach sports vest
$6.94
walmart
2 MONCLER 1952 & AWAKE NY Parker puffer vest
2 MONCLER 1952 & AWAKE NY Parker puffer vest
$955.00
mytheresaus ca
Ladies' Three-Layer Light Bonded Performance Soft Shell Vest - BLACK - XS
Ladies' Three-Layer Light Bonded Performance Soft Shell Vest - BLACK - XS
$44.21
walmart
Advertisement
Mackage Chaya Water Resistant Down Puffer Vest, Size Medium in Cream at Nordstrom
Mackage Chaya Water Resistant Down Puffer Vest, Size Medium in Cream at Nordstrom
$490.00
nordstrom
SaunaTek Women's Neoprene Slimming Vest, Large, Black
SaunaTek Women's Neoprene Slimming Vest, Large, Black
$30.00
dickssportinggoods
Miss Gallery Hooded Packable Water Resistant Puffer Vest, Petite X-large , Black
Miss Gallery Hooded Packable Water Resistant Puffer Vest, Petite X-large , Black
$59.99
($100.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Women's Recycled Black Cotton Long Embroidered Vest Large LVFD
Women's Recycled Black Cotton Long Embroidered Vest Large LVFD
$534.00
wolf&badgerus
Women's Lands' End Women's Down Puffer Vest, Size: Large, White
Women's Lands' End Women's Down Puffer Vest, Size: Large, White
$29.97
($49.95
save 40%)
kohl's
MERSARIPHY Ladies Sports Stretch Cool Fitness Yoga Vest Tops
MERSARIPHY Ladies Sports Stretch Cool Fitness Yoga Vest Tops
$13.59
walmart
Miss Gallery Hooded Packable Water Resistant Puffer Vest, X-large , Red
Miss Gallery Hooded Packable Water Resistant Puffer Vest, X-large , Red
$59.99
($100.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Patagonia Pile Fleece Vest, Size X-Small in Salt Grey at Nordstrom
Patagonia Pile Fleece Vest, Size X-Small in Salt Grey at Nordstrom
$119.00
nordstrom
Ouneed Womens Causal O-Neck Print Set Yoga Pants Vest Yoga Wear Yoga Set
Ouneed Womens Causal O-Neck Print Set Yoga Pants Vest Yoga Wear Yoga Set
$20.37
walmart
Maxine Down Vest - XL - Also in: L, S, XS, M
Maxine Down Vest - XL - Also in: L, S, XS, M
$249.00
verishop
Puloru Ladies short top yoga sportswear letter print sleeveless vest
Puloru Ladies short top yoga sportswear letter print sleeveless vest
$13.74
walmart
Ladies' Engage Interactive Insulated Vest - BLACK/ GRAPHITE - M
Ladies' Engage Interactive Insulated Vest - BLACK/ GRAPHITE - M
$44.14
walmart
Advertisement
Nike Women's Therma-FIT ADV Repel Full Zip Golf Vest, Small, Black
Nike Women's Therma-FIT ADV Repel Full Zip Golf Vest, Small, Black
$200.00
dickssportinggoods
ONYX MOVEVENT CURVE PADDLE SPORTS LIFE VEST M/L
ONYX MOVEVENT CURVE PADDLE SPORTS LIFE VEST M/L
$42.99
newegg
MIARHB Women's Fashion Sports Sexy Leopard Sleeveless Vest Shorts Two Piece Set
MIARHB Women's Fashion Sports Sexy Leopard Sleeveless Vest Shorts Two Piece Set
$16.84
walmart
Ladies' Three-Layer Light Bonded Performance Soft Shell Vest - NATURAL STONE - S
Ladies' Three-Layer Light Bonded Performance Soft Shell Vest - NATURAL STONE - S
$44.21
walmart
Mountain Hardwear Women's Standard Rhea Ridge Vest, Dark Storm, X-Large
Mountain Hardwear Women's Standard Rhea Ridge Vest, Dark Storm, X-Large
$77.11
amazon
New Product Sexy Female Yoga Casual Sports Vest Shorts Suit
New Product Sexy Female Yoga Casual Sports Vest Shorts Suit
$18.47
overstock
Mia stretch adjustable straps vest with leggings sports two-piece set
Mia stretch adjustable straps vest with leggings sports two-piece set
$15.98
walmart
Women's Artisanal White Fabric Bamboo Sport Yoga Lounge Vest Top L/XL Kokoro Organics
Women's Artisanal White Fabric Bamboo Sport Yoga Lounge Vest Top L/XL Kokoro Organics
$77.00
wolf&badgerus
New Women's Yoga Vest Quick Dry Sleeveless Vest Fitness Run Tops
New Women's Yoga Vest Quick Dry Sleeveless Vest Fitness Run Tops
$13.99
walmart
Lafayette 148 New York Dylan KindMade Water Resistant Reversible Down Vest, Size X-Small in Ink at Nordstrom
Lafayette 148 New York Dylan KindMade Water Resistant Reversible Down Vest, Size X-Small in Ink at Nordstrom
$698.00
nordstrom
Eskimo Women's Flag Chaser Vest, Large, Gray
Eskimo Women's Flag Chaser Vest, Large, Gray
$99.99
dickssportinggoods
Eddie Bauer First Ascent Women's Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Vest
Eddie Bauer First Ascent Women's Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Vest
$103.60
walmart
Advertisement
Kim Rogers Big Leopard Women's Printed Everyday Puffer Vest
Kim Rogers Big Leopard Women's Printed Everyday Puffer Vest
$17.80
($44.50
save 60%)
belk
Jack Wolfskin Women's Standard Jwp Vest W, Crystal Blue, XS
Jack Wolfskin Women's Standard Jwp Vest W, Crystal Blue, XS
$85.47
($99.95
save 14%)
amazon
Eddie Bauer Women's Emberlite Hybrid Vest
Eddie Bauer Women's Emberlite Hybrid Vest
$64.99
walmart
Women's Fashion Solid Color Vest Sports Leggings Two Piece Suit Yoga Suit
Women's Fashion Solid Color Vest Sports Leggings Two Piece Suit Yoga Suit
$20.94
walmart
Gueuusu Women'sÂ Striped Sports Vest,Â SleevelessÂ Quick Drying Halter Tops
Gueuusu Women'sÂ Striped Sports Vest,Â SleevelessÂ Quick Drying Halter Tops
$15.67
walmart
Gingerly Women's Outerwear Vests MAUVE - Mauve Hooded Velvet Puffer Vest - Women
Gingerly Women's Outerwear Vests MAUVE - Mauve Hooded Velvet Puffer Vest - Women
$47.99
($60.00
save 20%)
zulily
Herno Long Fitted Down Puffer Vest with Removable Hood, Size 4 Us in Black at Nordstrom
Herno Long Fitted Down Puffer Vest with Removable Hood, Size 4 Us in Black at Nordstrom
$585.00
nordstrom
Ladies' Prevail Packable Puffer Vest - BLACK - S
Ladies' Prevail Packable Puffer Vest - BLACK - S
$31.35
walmart
Petite Lands' End Winter Down Puffer Vest, Women's, Size: XS Petite, Black
Petite Lands' End Winter Down Puffer Vest, Women's, Size: XS Petite, Black
$29.97
($49.95
save 40%)
kohl's
Women's Tracksuit Sport Vest Running Cami Casual Shorts Workout Gym Outfits Sets
Women's Tracksuit Sport Vest Running Cami Casual Shorts Workout Gym Outfits Sets
$20.29
walmart
Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Bamboo Sport Yoga Lounge Vest Top S/M Kokoro Organics
Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Bamboo Sport Yoga Lounge Vest Top S/M Kokoro Organics
$77.00
wolf&badgerus
MISSFIT Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest Burgundy Large
MISSFIT Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest Burgundy Large
$22.50
walmart
Load More
Vests
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.