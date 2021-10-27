Plus Size Activewear

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Womens Workout Clothes
Plus Size Activewear
Plus Size Activewear
Share
Plus Size Activewear
Plus Size Workout Bottoms
Plus Size Workout Tops
Plus Size Sports Bras
Plus Size Workout Outerwear
Columbia Women s PFG Tidal Tee II Long Sleeve - Plus Size-
featured
Columbia Women s PFG Tidal Tee II Long Sleeve - Plus Size-
$40.00
columbiasportswear
Denim & Co. Women's Plus Sz Pants 1X Sweater Knit Wide-Leg Pockets Blue A388551
featured
Denim & Co. Women's Plus Sz Pants 1X Sweater Knit Wide-Leg Pockets Blue A388551
$25.99
walmart
Cocloth Women Breathable Underwear Sport Yoga Bras Plus Size Seamless Solid Bra Light Pink XL
featured
Cocloth Women Breathable Underwear Sport Yoga Bras Plus Size Seamless Solid Bra Light Pink XL
$9.49
walmart
Plus Size Champion Classic Graphic Tee, Women's, Size: 2XL, Light Blue
Plus Size Champion Classic Graphic Tee, Women's, Size: 2XL, Light Blue
$16.25
($25.00
save 35%)
kohl's
Plus Size Champion Graphic V-Neck Tee, Women's, Size: 2XL, Dark Grey
Plus Size Champion Graphic V-Neck Tee, Women's, Size: 2XL, Dark Grey
$25.00
kohl's
Cocloth Women Breathable Underwear Sport Yoga Bras Plus Size Seamless Solid Bra Nude L
Cocloth Women Breathable Underwear Sport Yoga Bras Plus Size Seamless Solid Bra Nude L
$9.39
walmart
Champion Women's Plus Size Campus French Terry Jogger Sweatpants
Champion Women's Plus Size Campus French Terry Jogger Sweatpants
$33.00
($55.00
save 40%)
walmartusa
Champion Womens Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Plus, 1x , Purple
Champion Womens Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Plus, 1x , Purple
$50.00
jcpenney
Calvin Klein Plus Size Pull-On Skinny Compression Pants - Black
Calvin Klein Plus Size Pull-On Skinny Compression Pants - Black
$69.50
macy's
Calvin Klein Women's Performance Plus Size Tie-Dyed Sweatshirt Purple Size 3X
Calvin Klein Women's Performance Plus Size Tie-Dyed Sweatshirt Purple Size 3X
$14.50
overstock
Champion Women's Sleep Racerback Tank, Oxford Grey/Scarlet, 2X Large
Champion Women's Sleep Racerback Tank, Oxford Grey/Scarlet, 2X Large
$22.00
amazon
Core 10 Women's Plus Size Yoga Fitted Support Tank, white, 1X
Core 10 Women's Plus Size Yoga Fitted Support Tank, white, 1X
$9.99
walmart
Advertisement
Women's Champion Life Plus Lightweight Tee, Script Logo Black 2X
Women's Champion Life Plus Lightweight Tee, Script Logo Black 2X
$25.00
champion hanesbrands
Plus Size Powerblend Fleece Joggers
Plus Size Powerblend Fleece Joggers
$33.75
($45.00
save 25%)
barenecessities
Core 10 Women's Standard Jacquard Mesh Cropped T-Shirt, Black, Medium
Core 10 Women's Standard Jacquard Mesh Cropped T-Shirt, Black, Medium
$6.19
($13.37
save 54%)
amazon
Brand - Core 10 Women's Regular Onstride Plus Size Medium Waist Run Legging, Black, 2X (18W-20W) - 2
Brand - Core 10 Women's Regular Onstride Plus Size Medium Waist Run Legging, Black, 2X (18W-20W) - 2
$13.99
overstock
Champion Authentic Bike Short Black Shorts L
Champion Authentic Bike Short Black Shorts L
$29.95
shoemall
Women's Champion Sport Plus Absolute Eco Knee Tights, 19" Black 3X
Women's Champion Sport Plus Absolute Eco Knee Tights, 19" Black 3X
$38.00
($50.00
save 24%)
champion hanesbrands
Champion Women's Athletics Plus Cropped Ombre Tee Genuine Purple 4X
Champion Women's Athletics Plus Cropped Ombre Tee Genuine Purple 4X
$14.99
($30.00
save 50%)
champion hanesbrands
Champion Plus Size Knee-Length Sport Tights - Black Floral
Champion Plus Size Knee-Length Sport Tights - Black Floral
$30.00
($50.00
save 40%)
macy's
Plus Size Croft & Barrow Athleisure Crewneck Sweatshirt, Women's, Size: 5XL, Dark Pink
Plus Size Croft & Barrow Athleisure Crewneck Sweatshirt, Women's, Size: 5XL, Dark Pink
$14.40
($36.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Champion Women's Fleece Open Bottom Pant, black, 2X Large
Champion Women's Fleece Open Bottom Pant, black, 2X Large
$19.27
($40.00
save 52%)
amazon
Women's Athletics Powerblend Fleece Classic Hoodie, Drop Shadow C + Champion Script Logo Dark Berry Purple XS
Women's Athletics Powerblend Fleece Classic Hoodie, Drop Shadow C + Champion Script Logo Dark Berry Purple XS
$38.00
($50.00
save 24%)
champion hanesbrands
Champion Women's Athletics Plus Authentic 7/8 Tights, Leopard Logo, 25" Black/Leopard 3X
Champion Women's Athletics Plus Authentic 7/8 Tights, Leopard Logo, 25" Black/Leopard 3X
$30.00
($40.00
save 25%)
champion hanesbrands
Advertisement
Champion Plus Size Campus French Terry Hoodie - Athletic Navy
Champion Plus Size Campus French Terry Hoodie - Athletic Navy
$48.75
($65.00
save 25%)
macy's
Champion Women's Plus Size Campus French Terry Zip Hoodie
Champion Women's Plus Size Campus French Terry Zip Hoodie
$48.75
($65.00
save 25%)
walmartusa
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Pima Cotton Blend Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, Bleached Blue, Small
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Pima Cotton Blend Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, Bleached Blue, Small
$13.47
($19.90
save 32%)
amazon
Cocloth New Women's Autumn And Winter Plus Velvet Long-sleeved Yoga Sportswear Fitness Running Slim Top Half Zipper Sweater Women T-shirt
Cocloth New Women's Autumn And Winter Plus Velvet Long-sleeved Yoga Sportswear Fitness Running Slim Top Half Zipper Sweater Women T-shirt
$16.59
walmart
Champion Compression Sports Bra - Plus, 4x , White
Champion Compression Sports Bra - Plus, 4x , White
$32.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Champion Women's Athletics Plus Powerblend Hoodie, Ombre Arch Logo Beloved Orchid 1X
Champion Women's Athletics Plus Powerblend Hoodie, Ombre Arch Logo Beloved Orchid 1X
$41.99
($60.00
save 30%)
justmysize hanesbrands
2Pcs Women Summer Short Tracksuit Set Short Sleeve Round Neck Crop Tops + Shorts Sportwear Yoga Workout Bodycon Gym Outfits
2Pcs Women Summer Short Tracksuit Set Short Sleeve Round Neck Crop Tops + Shorts Sportwear Yoga Workout Bodycon Gym Outfits
$16.59
walmart
Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Leggings - Silver Foil
Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Leggings - Silver Foil
$34.75
($69.50
save 50%)
macy's
Catherines Women's Plus Size Universal Pant
Catherines Women's Plus Size Universal Pant
$41.09
walmart
Catherines Women's Plus Size Yoga Pant
Catherines Women's Plus Size Yoga Pant
$28.78
walmart
Colisha Women Sleeveless Workout Yoga Outfit Sweatsuit Jogger Tank Top Sport Active Wear V Neck Jumpsuit Romper Tracksuit Plus Size
Colisha Women Sleeveless Workout Yoga Outfit Sweatsuit Jogger Tank Top Sport Active Wear V Neck Jumpsuit Romper Tracksuit Plus Size
$20.39
walmart
Calvin Klein Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket (Standard and Plus)
Calvin Klein Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket (Standard and Plus)
$104.99
zappos
Advertisement
Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Cotton V-Neck Top - Lime Zest
Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Cotton V-Neck Top - Lime Zest
$14.75
($29.50
save 50%)
macy's
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Everyday Boyfriend Tank Top, XS, Orange
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Everyday Boyfriend Tank Top, XS, Orange
$23.97
($30.00
save 20%)
dickssportinggoods
Plus Size Women's Champion Motion Control Underwire Plus Sports Bra by Champion in Paris Nude (Size 40 C)
Plus Size Women's Champion Motion Control Underwire Plus Sports Bra by Champion in Paris Nude (Size 40 C)
$50.99
womanwithin
Champion Womens Mid Rise Jogger Pant - Plus, 3x , Gray
Champion Womens Mid Rise Jogger Pant - Plus, 3x , Gray
$50.00
jcpenney
Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Rib Cuffed Capri Pant (Standard and Plus), Black, Small
Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Rib Cuffed Capri Pant (Standard and Plus), Black, Small
$34.50
($69.00
save 50%)
amazon
Champion Women's Plus Jersey Graphic T-Shirt, 2X, Gray
Champion Women's Plus Jersey Graphic T-Shirt, 2X, Gray
$18.00
dickssportinggoods
Plus Size Croft & Barrow Boatneck Athleisure Top, Women's, Size: 1XL, White
Plus Size Croft & Barrow Boatneck Athleisure Top, Women's, Size: 1XL, White
$15.99
($36.00
save 56%)
kohl's
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Knit Waistband Run Short Brief Liner - 2.5", Navy, 2X
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Knit Waistband Run Short Brief Liner - 2.5", Navy, 2X
$22.06
($29.90
save 26%)
amazon
Ck Performance Women's Plus Size French Terry Joggers - -
Ck Performance Women's Plus Size French Terry Joggers - -
$59.50
belk
Plus Size Champion Classic Graphic Tee, Women's, Size: 3XL, Light Blue
Plus Size Champion Classic Graphic Tee, Women's, Size: 3XL, Light Blue
$16.25
($25.00
save 35%)
kohl's
Champion Size Women's Plus Classic Graphic Tee, White, 1X
Champion Size Women's Plus Classic Graphic Tee, White, 1X
$10.42
($25.00
save 58%)
amazon
Columbia Black Heather/Magno Plus Size Bluebird Day™ Relaxed V-Neck T-Shirt
Columbia Black Heather/Magno Plus Size Bluebird Day™ Relaxed V-Neck T-Shirt
$14.40
($36.00
save 60%)
belk
Advertisement
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - 1X - Also in: M, S, 2X, XL, L, XS
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - 1X - Also in: M, S, 2X, XL, L, XS
$74.00
verishop
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - XL - Also in: M, L, S, 1X, XS, 2X
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - XL - Also in: M, L, S, 1X, XS, 2X
$74.00
verishop
Women's Plus Size Sweatpants Elastic Waist Contrast Color Jogger Pants - Pink
Women's Plus Size Sweatpants Elastic Waist Contrast Color Jogger Pants - Pink
$62.49
overstock
Nike Women's Femme Bike Shorts (Plus Size) in Purple/Amethyst Smoke Size Extra Large Polyester/Spandex
Nike Women's Femme Bike Shorts (Plus Size) in Purple/Amethyst Smoke Size Extra Large Polyester/Spandex
$30.00
($45.00
save 33%)
finishline
Women's Plus Size Drawstring Waist Contrast Color Jogger Pants
Women's Plus Size Drawstring Waist Contrast Color Jogger Pants
$35.09
($38.99
save 10%)
overstock
ADIDAS AEROREADY Sereno Slim Tapered-Cut 3-Stripes Pants, Size Large R in Black/grey Six at Nordstrom Rack
ADIDAS AEROREADY Sereno Slim Tapered-Cut 3-Stripes Pants, Size Large R in Black/grey Six at Nordstrom Rack
$29.97
nordstromrack
Aktudy Women Wireless Bra Solid Color Flower Lace Yoga Underwear (Red L)
Aktudy Women Wireless Bra Solid Color Flower Lace Yoga Underwear (Red L)
$9.39
walmart
Women's Plus Size Medium Support Longline Seamless Bra - All in Motion Cranberry 3X, Red Grey
Women's Plus Size Medium Support Longline Seamless Bra - All in Motion Cranberry 3X, Red Grey
$16.00
target
Women's Full Figure No Bounce Plus Size Camisole Wirefree Back Close Sports Bra
Women's Full Figure No Bounce Plus Size Camisole Wirefree Back Close Sports Bra
$11.68
walmart
Alvage New Ladies Plus Velvet Sports Trousers Running Yoga Fitness Pants High Waist Stretch Leggings
Alvage New Ladies Plus Velvet Sports Trousers Running Yoga Fitness Pants High Waist Stretch Leggings
$17.64
walmart
Aqua Design Skort for Women: Athletic UPF 50+ Womens Skorts Skirt with Pockets; Pink Water/Black size XL
Aqua Design Skort for Women: Athletic UPF 50+ Womens Skorts Skirt with Pockets; Pink Water/Black size XL
$29.95
walmart
The Bella + Canvas Ladies Flowy Racerback Tank Top - NEON PINK - M
The Bella + Canvas Ladies Flowy Racerback Tank Top - NEON PINK - M
$19.74
walmart
Load More
Plus Size Activewear
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.