Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Womens Workout Clothes
Womens Workout Bottoms
Workout Capris
Capris
Share
Capris
Jockey Women's Weave Capri, Chinois Green, Large
featured
Jockey Women's Weave Capri, Chinois Green, Large
$26.99
amazon
Champion Mid Rise Workout Capris, Xx-large , Gray
featured
Champion Mid Rise Workout Capris, Xx-large , Gray
$25.00
jcpenney
Colisha Women Lounge Capris Pajama PJ Crop Pant Casual Loose Wide Leg Elastic Waist Sleepwear Nightwear Loungewear Bottoms Pocket
featured
Colisha Women Lounge Capris Pajama PJ Crop Pant Casual Loose Wide Leg Elastic Waist Sleepwear Nightwear Loungewear Bottoms Pocket
$18.79
walmart
Body Glove Performance Fit Activewear Capri Pant
Body Glove Performance Fit Activewear Capri Pant
$68.00
zappos
Craft ADV Essence Capris Tights
Craft ADV Essence Capris Tights
$59.99
zappos
The Dash Side Pocket Legging - Capri - S - Also in: XS, M
The Dash Side Pocket Legging - Capri - S - Also in: XS, M
$78.00
verishop
BSP Women's Leggings Blue - Blue Mesh-Accent Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
BSP Women's Leggings Blue - Blue Mesh-Accent Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
$11.99
($15.00
save 20%)
zulily
Champion Black Active Capri Leggings
Champion Black Active Capri Leggings
$18.75
($25.00
save 25%)
belk
Balance Collection Women's Leggings H. - 22'' Heather Cinder Easy Melange Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings H. - 22'' Heather Cinder Easy Melange Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($60.00
save 83%)
zulily
Athletic Works Women's Dri More Capri Core Leggings
Athletic Works Women's Dri More Capri Core Leggings
$8.96
walmartusa
Belly Bandit(R) Mother Tucker(R) Compression Capri Leggings, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom
Belly Bandit(R) Mother Tucker(R) Compression Capri Leggings, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom
$74.95
nordstrom
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK - Black 18'' Tummy-Control Capri Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK - Black 18'' Tummy-Control Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($50.00
save 80%)
zulily
Advertisement
Champion Women's Jersey Capris, Small, Granite
Champion Women's Jersey Capris, Small, Granite
$22.00
dickssportinggoods
Colisha Womens High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Workout Running Capris Lounge Pants Indoor Sweatpants
Colisha Womens High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Workout Running Capris Lounge Pants Indoor Sweatpants
$15.55
walmart
BSP Women's Active Pants Neon - Black & Neon Yellow Rubber-Dot High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women & Plus
BSP Women's Active Pants Neon - Black & Neon Yellow Rubber-Dot High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women & Plus
$12.99
($38.00
save 66%)
zulily
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco Crop Tights, Size: Medium, Black
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco Crop Tights, Size: Medium, Black
$36.00
($45.00
save 20%)
kohl's
Champion Women's Double Dry Cropped Leggings - Black Heather
Champion Women's Double Dry Cropped Leggings - Black Heather
$30.00
($50.00
save 40%)
macy's
CUTELOVE Peach Buttocks Tight Sports Cropped Pants Women Quick-drying Elastic Compression Pants Sports Yoga Running Cropped Pants
CUTELOVE Peach Buttocks Tight Sports Cropped Pants Women Quick-drying Elastic Compression Pants Sports Yoga Running Cropped Pants
$15.99
walmart
Women's Premium Nylon Performance Capri Tight with Mesh Hem
Women's Premium Nylon Performance Capri Tight with Mesh Hem
$15.00
($16.96
save 12%)
walmartusa
Denim & Co. Active Regular Texture French TerryCrop Cargo Pant
Denim & Co. Active Regular Texture French TerryCrop Cargo Pant
$42.00
qvc
Womens Athletic Capri Yoga Plex Leggings Pants with Pockets (D.Gray, Medium)
Womens Athletic Capri Yoga Plex Leggings Pants with Pockets (D.Gray, Medium)
$16.99
walmart
Women's Danskin Drape Harem Capris, Size: Medium, Oxford
Women's Danskin Drape Harem Capris, Size: Medium, Oxford
$35.00
kohl's
Mesh Pure Color Hollow Out Pocket Yoga Pants Women Leggings Running Elastic Slim Cropped Trousers
Mesh Pure Color Hollow Out Pocket Yoga Pants Women Leggings Running Elastic Slim Cropped Trousers
$13.99
walmart
DSG Women's Performance Fashion Capris, Medium, Purple
DSG Women's Performance Fashion Capris, Medium, Purple
$25.97
($35.00
save 26%)
dickssportinggoods
Advertisement
Core 10 Women's Standard Yoga Foldover High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging-24", Black M (8-10) - 8
Core 10 Women's Standard Yoga Foldover High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging-24", Black M (8-10) - 8
$13.99
overstock
Blis Women's Yoga Pants Camo - Black & Green Camouflage Fold-Over Capri Leggings - Women & Plus
Blis Women's Yoga Pants Camo - Black & Green Camouflage Fold-Over Capri Leggings - Women & Plus
$9.99
($49.99
save 80%)
zulily
Balance Collection Women's Leggings PURPLE - 22'' Heather Purple Tie-Dye Contender Compression Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings PURPLE - 22'' Heather Purple Tie-Dye Contender Compression Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
Women's Simplicity Mid-Rise Capri Leggings 20" - All in Motion Olive Green S
Women's Simplicity Mid-Rise Capri Leggings 20" - All in Motion Olive Green S
$20.00
target
Avia Women’s Capri Leggings with Side Pockets
Avia Women’s Capri Leggings with Side Pockets
$12.96
walmartusa
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Essential Heather High Rise Capris, Large, Dark Heather Grey
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Essential Heather High Rise Capris, Large, Dark Heather Grey
$35.99
($60.00
save 40%)
dickssportinggoods
Blis Women's Leggings Grey - Gray Fold-Over Capri Leggings & Biker Shorts - Women & Plus
Blis Women's Leggings Grey - Gray Fold-Over Capri Leggings & Biker Shorts - Women & Plus
$9.99
($54.00
save 82%)
zulily
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco Crop Tights, Size: Large, Drk Purple
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco Crop Tights, Size: Large, Drk Purple
$36.00
($45.00
save 20%)
kohl's
LA Galaxy Concepts Sport Women's NBO Knit Capri Pants - Charcoal
LA Galaxy Concepts Sport Women's NBO Knit Capri Pants - Charcoal
$26.24
walmart
Denim & Co. Active French Terry Cargo CapriPants
Denim & Co. Active French Terry Cargo CapriPants
$40.75
qvc
Champion Women's Leggings DARK - Dark Berry Pocket Sport Compression Capri Leggings - Women
Champion Women's Leggings DARK - Dark Berry Pocket Sport Compression Capri Leggings - Women
$37.99
($50.00
save 24%)
zulily
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco Crop Tights, Size: Small, Black
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco Crop Tights, Size: Small, Black
$36.00
($45.00
save 20%)
kohl's
Advertisement
Balance Collection Women's Leggings BRIGHT - 22'' Vallarta Blue Mono Paisley Eclipse Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings BRIGHT - 22'' Vallarta Blue Mono Paisley Eclipse Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($60.00
save 83%)
zulily
BloqUV Women's Compression Capri Tights with Pockets, Black (Small)
BloqUV Women's Compression Capri Tights with Pockets, Black (Small)
$98.00
walmart
24/7 Comfort Apparel Women's Elastic Waist Stretch Capri Pants
24/7 Comfort Apparel Women's Elastic Waist Stretch Capri Pants
$19.99
($30.96
save 35%)
walmartusa
Adidas Womens Ultimate Tech Fleece Capri Pants
Adidas Womens Ultimate Tech Fleece Capri Pants
$45.00
walmart
Asics Women's Abby Cuff Workout Running Gym Lounge Capris, 3 Colors
Asics Women's Abby Cuff Workout Running Gym Lounge Capris, 3 Colors
$19.99
walmart
Balance Collection Women's Leggings ROSIN - 22'' Rosin Lance Camo Eclipse Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings ROSIN - 22'' Rosin Lance Camo Eclipse Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
$19.99
($60.00
save 67%)
zulily
Women's ASICS Logo Crop Leggings, Size: Medium, Oxford
Women's ASICS Logo Crop Leggings, Size: Medium, Oxford
$58.50
($65.00
save 10%)
kohl's
adidas Women's Believe This High-Waist Cropped Leggings - Black/ white
adidas Women's Believe This High-Waist Cropped Leggings - Black/ white
$30.25
($55.00
save 45%)
macy's
Beachbody Women's Infuse Cropped Mid Rise Tights, Medium, Black Heather
Beachbody Women's Infuse Cropped Mid Rise Tights, Medium, Black Heather
$45.00
dickssportinggoods
Anna-Kaci Womens Printed High Waisted Blue White Yoga gym Inspired Stretchy Capri Pants Leggings, Style 3, Medium
Anna-Kaci Womens Printed High Waisted Blue White Yoga gym Inspired Stretchy Capri Pants Leggings, Style 3, Medium
$22.99
walmart
Balance Collection Women's Active Pants Wild - Wild Plum Lux High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Active Pants Wild - Wild Plum Lux High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women
$19.99
($55.00
save 64%)
zulily
Bally Total Fitness Women's Active Pants MIDNIGHT - Midnight Blue Pocket High-Waist Fiona 22'' Capri Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Active Pants MIDNIGHT - Midnight Blue Pocket High-Waist Fiona 22'' Capri Leggings - Women
$19.99
($38.00
save 47%)
zulily
Advertisement
Balance Collection Women's Leggings WILD - Wild Plum High-Waist Briar Crop Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings WILD - Wild Plum High-Waist Briar Crop Leggings - Women
$21.99
($55.00
save 60%)
zulily
Balance Collection Women's Leggings WILD - 22'' Wild Plum Eclipse Circuit Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings WILD - 22'' Wild Plum Eclipse Circuit Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
Balems Peach Buttocks Tight Sports Cropped Pants Women Quick-drying Elastic Pants Sports Yoga Running Cropped Pants
Balems Peach Buttocks Tight Sports Cropped Pants Women Quick-drying Elastic Pants Sports Yoga Running Cropped Pants
$13.57
walmart
Balance Collection Women's Leggings BURNT - Burnt Russet High-Waist Briar Crop Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings BURNT - Burnt Russet High-Waist Briar Crop Leggings - Women
$21.99
($55.00
save 60%)
zulily
Bally Total Fitness Women's Active Pants H. - Heather Charcoal Tummy-Control High-Rise Capri Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Active Pants H. - Heather Charcoal Tummy-Control High-Rise Capri Leggings - Women
$14.99
($34.00
save 56%)
zulily
Balance Collection Women's Leggings MARLIN - Marlin Painted Animal Contender 22" Compression Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings MARLIN - Marlin Painted Animal Contender 22" Compression Capri Leggings - Women
$16.99
($55.00
save 69%)
zulily
BadPiggies Womens High Waist Yoga Pants Ruched Textured Capri Tummy Control Workout Leggings (L, Gray)
BadPiggies Womens High Waist Yoga Pants Ruched Textured Capri Tummy Control Workout Leggings (L, Gray)
$13.59
walmart
Balance Collection Women's Leggings OLIVE - Olive Grove Easy Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings OLIVE - Olive Grove Easy Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
Colisha Womens High Waisted Yoga Pants Capri Wide Leg Comfy Stretch Homewear Sweatpants Loose Drawstring Lounge Workout Pants with Pockets
Colisha Womens High Waisted Yoga Pants Capri Wide Leg Comfy Stretch Homewear Sweatpants Loose Drawstring Lounge Workout Pants with Pockets
$15.55
walmart
Cotonie Women's Pure Color High Waist Pocket Sports Fitness Yoga Wide Leg Capris Pants
Cotonie Women's Pure Color High Waist Pocket Sports Fitness Yoga Wide Leg Capris Pants
$14.44
walmart
Deago Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Capri with Side Pockets Tummy Control Workout Running 4 Way Stretch Sports Leggings
Deago Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Capri with Side Pockets Tummy Control Workout Running 4 Way Stretch Sports Leggings
$13.99
walmart
Women's Danskin Stretch Capri Leggings, Size: XL, Blue
Women's Danskin Stretch Capri Leggings, Size: XL, Blue
$26.00
kohl's
Load More
Capris
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.