Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Womens Workout Clothes
Womens Workout Bottoms
Workout Leggings
Leggings
Share
Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings, Size Xx-Large in Black Lori Marble Print at Nordstrom
featured
Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings, Size Xx-Large in Black Lori Marble Print at Nordstrom
$65.00
nordstrom
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - 1X - Also in: M, S, 2X, XL, L, XS
featured
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - 1X - Also in: M, S, 2X, XL, L, XS
$74.00
verishop
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - XL - Also in: M, L, S, 1X, XS, 2X
featured
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - XL - Also in: M, L, S, 1X, XS, 2X
$74.00
verishop
Truepace Athletic Leggings - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
Truepace Athletic Leggings - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
$170.00
lyst
Avamo Women Compression Active Yoga Jogger Leggings Casual High Waist Lounge Sweatpants Tummy Control Fitness Leggings
Avamo Women Compression Active Yoga Jogger Leggings Casual High Waist Lounge Sweatpants Tummy Control Fitness Leggings
$15.99
walmart
Aqua Athletic Side Striped Leggings - 100% Exclusive
Aqua Athletic Side Striped Leggings - 100% Exclusive
$34.00
($68.00
save 50%)
bloomingdale's
All Access Ultra High Rise Utility Pocket Legging in Black. - size L (also in XS)
All Access Ultra High Rise Utility Pocket Legging in Black. - size L (also in XS)
$73.00
($108.00
save 32%)
revolve
Vapor Camo-Print High-Waist Performance Leggings
Vapor Camo-Print High-Waist Performance Leggings
$128.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Women's High-Waist Seamless Faux Fur Lined Leggings - A New Day Black L/XL
Women's High-Waist Seamless Faux Fur Lined Leggings - A New Day Black L/XL
$18.00
target
Women's 2 Pieces Outfits Sleeveless Mesh Sports Bras High Waist Push up Seamless Yoga Leggings Quick Dry Breathable Workout Fitness Gym Pullover Suits
Women's 2 Pieces Outfits Sleeveless Mesh Sports Bras High Waist Push up Seamless Yoga Leggings Quick Dry Breathable Workout Fitness Gym Pullover Suits
$48.99
walmart
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK/H. - Black & Heather Charcoal 22'' High-Rise Mid-Calf Leggings Set - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK/H. - Black & Heather Charcoal 22'' High-Rise Mid-Calf Leggings Set - Women
$14.99
($50.00
save 70%)
zulily
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size XS (also in S)
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size XS (also in S)
$42.00
($99.00
save 58%)
revolve
Advertisement
Women's Organic Black Brandi Ecovero™ Pocket Leggings - Caviar Large Baukjen
Women's Organic Black Brandi Ecovero™ Pocket Leggings - Caviar Large Baukjen
$71.00
wolf&badgerus
Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8 Length Active Legging, Black, X-Small
Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8 Length Active Legging, Black, X-Small
$13.99
overstock
High-waist Graphic Trinity Legging - Orange - Alo Yoga Pants
High-waist Graphic Trinity Legging - Orange - Alo Yoga Pants
$69.00
($98.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size S (also in XS)
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size S (also in XS)
$42.00
($99.00
save 58%)
revolve
Compression Yoga Leggings for Women, Tummy Control, High Waisted Hip-lifting Workout Fitness Trousers 4 Way Stretch Yoga Pants
Compression Yoga Leggings for Women, Tummy Control, High Waisted Hip-lifting Workout Fitness Trousers 4 Way Stretch Yoga Pants
$26.88
walmart
Alvage New Ladies Plus Velvet Sports Trousers Running Yoga Fitness Pants High Waist Stretch Leggings
Alvage New Ladies Plus Velvet Sports Trousers Running Yoga Fitness Pants High Waist Stretch Leggings
$17.64
walmart
BSP Women's Active Pants Neon - Black & Neon Pink Rubber-Dot High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women & Plus
BSP Women's Active Pants Neon - Black & Neon Pink Rubber-Dot High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women & Plus
$12.99
($38.00
save 66%)
zulily
Lounge High - Rise Leggings - Gray - Alo Yoga Pants
Lounge High - Rise Leggings - Gray - Alo Yoga Pants
$108.00
lyst
Anna-Kaci Womens Printed High Waisted Blue White Yoga gym Inspired Stretchy Capri Pants Leggings, Style 3, Medium
Anna-Kaci Womens Printed High Waisted Blue White Yoga gym Inspired Stretchy Capri Pants Leggings, Style 3, Medium
$22.99
walmart
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK/H. - Black & Heather Charcoal 22'' High-Rise Mid-Calf Leggings Set - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK/H. - Black & Heather Charcoal 22'' High-Rise Mid-Calf Leggings Set - Women
$14.99
($50.00
save 70%)
zulily
Women's High Waisted Seamless Leggings Butt Lift Yoga Shorts Sports Gym Ruched Butt Lifting Workout Running Hot Leggings
Women's High Waisted Seamless Leggings Butt Lift Yoga Shorts Sports Gym Ruched Butt Lifting Workout Running Hot Leggings
$14.98
walmart
Alo Yoga High-waist Vapor Legacy Plaid Legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
Alo Yoga High-waist Vapor Legacy Plaid Legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
$128.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Balance Collection Women's Leggings ROSIN - 22'' Rosin Lance Camo Eclipse Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings ROSIN - 22'' Rosin Lance Camo Eclipse Pocket Capri Leggings - Women
$19.99
($60.00
save 67%)
zulily
Balance Collection Women's Active Pants Wild - Wild Plum Lux High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Active Pants Wild - Wild Plum Lux High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women
$19.99
($55.00
save 64%)
zulily
Vapor High - Rise Camo Ankle Leggings - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
Vapor High - Rise Camo Ankle Leggings - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
$128.00
lyst
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLOTCHY - Blotch Bloom Sodalite Blue High-Rise Pocket Ankle 25" Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLOTCHY - Blotch Bloom Sodalite Blue High-Rise Pocket Ankle 25" Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings DUCK - 25'' Ivy Green Duck Feathered Cow High-Rise Pocket Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings DUCK - 25'' Ivy Green Duck Feathered Cow High-Rise Pocket Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
BEACH RIOT Cara Rib Legging in Red. - size M (also in L, S, XS)
BEACH RIOT Cara Rib Legging in Red. - size M (also in L, S, XS)
$84.00
revolve
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK - Black 32'' High-Rise Tummy-Control Flared Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings BLACK - Black 32'' High-Rise Tummy-Control Flared Leggings - Women
$19.97
($55.00
save 64%)
zulily
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings TYE - Quiet Shade Tie-Dye Clouds 22'' Pocket High-Rise Capri Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings TYE - Quiet Shade Tie-Dye Clouds 22'' Pocket High-Rise Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($50.00
save 80%)
zulily
Anne Klein Denim and Sport Pleather Legging Pants - Anne Black
Anne Klein Denim and Sport Pleather Legging Pants - Anne Black
$69.50
macy's
Baleaf Womens Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Thermal Yoga Pants Inner Pocket Black Size M
Baleaf Womens Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Thermal Yoga Pants Inner Pocket Black Size M
$43.08
walmart
Vapor High-waist Graffiti Tie Dye Legging Size Large Alo Yoga - Blue - Alo Yoga Pants
Vapor High-waist Graffiti Tie Dye Legging Size Large Alo Yoga - Blue - Alo Yoga Pants
$114.00
lystmarketplace
Balance Collection Women's Leggings DEEP - Deep Teal Speckle Contender Lux 27'' Compression Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings DEEP - Deep Teal Speckle Contender Lux 27'' Compression Leggings - Women
$16.99
($65.00
save 74%)
zulily
Advertisement
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Essential Colorblocked Leggings, Small, Gray
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Essential Colorblocked Leggings, Small, Gray
$36.97
($70.00
save 47%)
dickssportinggoods
Balance Collection Women's Leggings H. - 25'' Heather Hydro Melange Eclipse Ankle Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings H. - 25'' Heather Hydro Melange Eclipse Ankle Leggings - Women
$9.99
($60.00
save 83%)
zulily
Bally Total Fitness Women's Active Pants MIDNIGHT - Midnight Blue Pocket High-Waist Fiona 22'' Capri Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Active Pants MIDNIGHT - Midnight Blue Pocket High-Waist Fiona 22'' Capri Leggings - Women
$19.99
($38.00
save 47%)
zulily
Balance Collection Women's Leggings PURPLE - 22'' Heather Purple Tie-Dye Contender Compression Capri Leggings - Women
Balance Collection Women's Leggings PURPLE - 22'' Heather Purple Tie-Dye Contender Compression Capri Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings MIDNIGHT - Midnight Blue 25'' High-Rise Tummy-Control Kayla 7/8 Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings MIDNIGHT - Midnight Blue 25'' High-Rise Tummy-Control Kayla 7/8 Leggings - Women
$9.99
($55.00
save 82%)
zulily
Khaki Truepurpose Sport leggings - Green - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
Khaki Truepurpose Sport leggings - Green - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
$128.00
($150.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
adidas Originals Women's High Waisted Short Tights Night Marine/White X-Small
adidas Originals Women's High Waisted Short Tights Night Marine/White X-Small
$33.58
walmart
Avamo Women High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Workout Leggings Butt Lifting Seamless Athletic Compression Pants with Pocket
Avamo Women High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Workout Leggings Butt Lifting Seamless Athletic Compression Pants with Pocket
$16.09
walmart
Aprilyyk Women's Mid Wait Skinny Sports Leggings Yoga Pants
Aprilyyk Women's Mid Wait Skinny Sports Leggings Yoga Pants
$9.35
walmart
Alo Yoga Seamless High-waist Ribbed Legging - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
Alo Yoga Seamless High-waist Ribbed Legging - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
$98.00
lystmarketplace
BEACH RIOT Ayla Legging in Nude. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
BEACH RIOT Ayla Legging in Nude. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
$88.00
revolve
Avamo Workout Leggings for Women Squat Proof High Waisted Yoga Pants 4 Way Stretch Buttery Soft Seamless Leggings
Avamo Workout Leggings for Women Squat Proof High Waisted Yoga Pants 4 Way Stretch Buttery Soft Seamless Leggings
$17.90
walmart
Advertisement
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings MIDNIGHT - 22'' Midnight Blue High-Waist Tummy Control Capri Leggings - Women
Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings MIDNIGHT - 22'' Midnight Blue High-Waist Tummy Control Capri Leggings - Women
$16.99
($50.00
save 66%)
zulily
Madewell MWL Perfect High Waist Leggings, Size Xx-Small in Kale at Nordstrom
Madewell MWL Perfect High Waist Leggings, Size Xx-Small in Kale at Nordstrom
$65.00
nordstrom
Promotion Clearance Aumtumn High Waisted Velvet Seamless Yoga Pants Women Workout Running Sport Legging Push Up Hip Fitness Gym Leggings Tights Purple M
Promotion Clearance Aumtumn High Waisted Velvet Seamless Yoga Pants Women Workout Running Sport Legging Push Up Hip Fitness Gym Leggings Tights Purple M
$15.14
walmart
Champion Oxford Grey Heritage Jogger Tights
Champion Oxford Grey Heritage Jogger Tights
$33.75
($45.00
save 25%)
belk
CROSS1946 Women Pocket Solid Sport Yoga Pants High Waist Mesh Sport Leggings Fitness Women Yoga Leggings Training Running Pants Sportswear
CROSS1946 Women Pocket Solid Sport Yoga Pants High Waist Mesh Sport Leggings Fitness Women Yoga Leggings Training Running Pants Sportswear
$19.99
walmart
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco High Rise Tights, Size: Small, Black
Women's Champion Sport Soft Touch Eco High Rise Tights, Size: Small, Black
$40.00
($50.00
save 20%)
kohl's
DABOOM Women Stretch Compression Sportswear Leggings Pants with Pockets High Waist Tummy Control Workout Althetic Leggings for Running Yoga Fitness
DABOOM Women Stretch Compression Sportswear Leggings Pants with Pockets High Waist Tummy Control Workout Althetic Leggings for Running Yoga Fitness
$14.98
walmart
Women's Seamless Hi-Low Rib 7/8 Tights
Women's Seamless Hi-Low Rib 7/8 Tights
$39.99
macys
Calvin Klein Womens Performance Mustique High-Rise Logo Leggings Laurel X-Large
Calvin Klein Womens Performance Mustique High-Rise Logo Leggings Laurel X-Large
$53.10
walmart
Concepts Sport Women's Providence Friars Black Fraction Leggings, Medium
Concepts Sport Women's Providence Friars Black Fraction Leggings, Medium
$30.00
dickssportinggoods
Dickies Women's Performance Workwear Leggings - Black Size XL (SPF001)
Dickies Women's Performance Workwear Leggings - Black Size XL (SPF001)
$74.99
dickies
Canis Women Bubble High Waist Leggings with Pocket Tummy Control Butt Lifting Tights Workout Fitness Yoga Pants
Canis Women Bubble High Waist Leggings with Pocket Tummy Control Butt Lifting Tights Workout Fitness Yoga Pants
$18.34
walmart
Load More
Leggings
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.