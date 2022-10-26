Despite yearly releases of flashy, high-tech athletic shoes, many fitness lovers have a sneaker brand they’re unwaveringly loyal to. For so many celebrities, that brand is Hoka, which was awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. To be more specific, active stars like Kristen Bell, Britney Spears, and Gisele Bündchen wear Hoka’s wildly popular Bondi style on repeat.

Considering the rave reviews the Bondi 7 model received, it’s no surprise that so many shoppers are already in love with the recently launched Bondi 8s. In fact, some have even dubbed this new iteration “the best” for sensitive knees and feet, and it’s easy to see why: A notably thick sole effectively absorbs shock, reducing the harmful impact of hard surfaces and repeated pounding on your joints. The curved bottom and underfoot beveling propel the wearer forward while maintaining a slip-proof grip. Plus, a plushy, cushioned midsole provides ample arch support to those who struggle with foot soreness. (BTW: Lululemon’s cross-training sneakers are built for every kind of workout.)

“These feel like I’m walking on a cloud,” wrote one reviewer, who added that they would “definitely buy more” for their injury-prone feet. Another shopper called them “the most comfortable walking shoes” they’ve ever owned, and noted that the lace-ups keep them feeling supported on daily 4-mile walks. “These shoes were so comfortable and supportive right out of the box,” wrote a third wearer who struggled with knee pain. “I feel very stable and confident walking in these shoes,” they concluded.

If you’re already a Hoka devotee, you already know this model lives up to its hype. However, if you’re not yet a fan and curious about trying the brand’s celeb-loved sneakers, this ultra-comfortable running shoe is a great place to start. Shop the Hoka Bondi 8s on Zappos for $165.

