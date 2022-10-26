These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say

Britney Spears and Gisele Bündchen are also fans.

By Staff Author
Published on October 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
Zappos.

Despite yearly releases of flashy, high-tech athletic shoes, many fitness lovers have a sneaker brand they’re unwaveringly loyal to. For so many celebrities, that brand is Hoka, which  was awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. To be more specific, active stars like Kristen Bell, Britney Spears, and Gisele Bündchen wear Hoka’s wildly popular Bondi style on repeat. 

Considering the rave reviews the Bondi 7 model received, it’s no surprise that so many shoppers are already in love with the recently launched Bondi 8s. In fact, some have even dubbed this new iteration “the best” for sensitive knees and feet, and it’s easy to see why: A notably thick sole effectively absorbs shock, reducing the harmful impact of hard surfaces and repeated pounding on your joints. The curved bottom and underfoot beveling propel the wearer forward while maintaining a slip-proof grip. Plus, a plushy, cushioned midsole provides ample arch support to those who struggle with foot soreness. (BTW: Lululemon’s cross-training sneakers are built for every kind of workout.)

Hoka Bondi 8

Zappos

Buy It: Hoka Bondi 8, $165, zappos.com

“These feel like I’m walking on a cloud,” wrote one reviewer, who added that they would “definitely buy more” for their injury-prone feet. Another shopper called them “the most comfortable walking shoes” they’ve ever owned, and noted that the lace-ups keep them feeling supported on daily 4-mile walks. “These shoes were so comfortable and supportive right out of the box,” wrote a third wearer who struggled with knee pain. “I feel very stable and confident walking in these shoes,” they concluded. 

If you’re already a Hoka devotee, you already know this model lives up to its hype. However, if you’re not yet a fan and curious about trying the brand’s celeb-loved sneakers, this ultra-comfortable running shoe is a great place to start. Shop the Hoka Bondi 8s on Zappos for $165. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Victoria Beckham Approved Sneakers
Victoria Beckham Wore These Comfy, Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers for Hours of Walking
Carrie-Underwood-Adidas-Ultraboost-22
Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off 
Jennifer Garner Approved Sneakers
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers Relieve Discomfort 'Within Hours' 
Shoe Sale Roundup
So Many Comfy, Podiatrist-Approved Sandals Are On Sale for Up to 60% Off at Zappos
Adidas-Ultraboost-22-Road-Running-Shoes
Nurses Say These Comfy Sneakers Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds' — and They're 25% Off 
Editor Pick: Hoka Recovery Slide
I'm a Long-Distance Runner Who's Prone to Plantar Fasciitis, and These Are My Go-To Recovery Shoes
Jennifer Garner on a teal background
Jennifer Garner Just Showed Off Her Latest Comfy Sneaker Pick, and Shoppers with Knee Pain Approve
Jennifer Garner
These Jennifer Garner-Approved Workout Sneakers Are Half-Off at Amazon Right Now
Best-Running-Shoes-For-Overpronation-GettyImages-1323663651
The Best Running Shoes for Overpronation, According to Customer Reviews
Jennifer Lopez Nike Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing These Sneakers That Shoppers Call Their 'Go-To Shoe for Comfort' 
Saucony Guide 14 Running Shoe
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Sneakers 'Feel Like Heaven' — and They're Nearly 30% Off
New Balance Running Shoes
Shoppers 'Never Have Hip or Knee Pain' While Wearing These Trail-Running Shoes, and They're On Sale
Group of female friends at a wedding taking a selfie
7 Wedding Guest Shoes That Are Comfortable Enough to Stand In for Hours
Hillary Duff Sneakers
Nurses Say These Hilary Duff-Approved Sneakers Feel 'Like Clouds' During 12-Hour Shifts
Britney Spears Hoka One One Sneakers Tout
Britney Spears Has Been Wearing These Cushy Workout Sneakers for Years
three Joomra Pillow slippers in green, white and pink colors against a holographic background
Shoppers with Chronic Foot Pain Say These Cloud-Like Slippers Give Them Relief