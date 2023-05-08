News and Trends Interviews This Lightweight Sunscreen Stands Up to Sweat, Without Breakouts — And It’s Approved by a Pro Tennis Player Here’s what else Sloane Stephens keeps in her on-court bag while she’s playing in major tournaments. By Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT Instagram As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with B2C clients in health and wellness. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / David Hattan Even though Sloane Stephens is a professional tennis player who spends nearly all year preparing for and playing in major tournaments, she’s clear on one thing: She recovers as hard as she trains. “Now that I’ve gotten older, my body’s a little different,” says Stephens. (Editor’s note: I’m compelled to mention here that Stephens just turned 30.) “Staying active and just not having my body be stagnant for a full day is important.” She admits to spending entire days laying in bed as a 20-something, but now, the top-50 ranked player is more strategic about her off days. “My husband [professional soccer player Jozy Altidore] is also an athlete, and he’s obsessed with gadgets, so we have a spin bike, a hyperbaric chamber, and a sauna bed,” shares Stephens. It’s no wonder her WHOOP recovery tracker is one of her prized possessions. Here’s exactly what Stephens keeps in her gym bag in between practices, matches, and keeping up with her stepson. FP Movement Quilted Carryall Free People View On Freepeople.com The gym bag in question is always the FP Movement Quilted Carryall, which Stephens loves so much that she bought it in multiple colors. “That’s my favorite bag,” she emphasizes. “It’s so deceiving. You can fit so much stuff in it, it’s never-ending.” Stephens uses the slouchy, unstructured carryall for an on-court bag, since it fits all of her clothes, her lunch, and smoothie. WHOOP 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker 4.3 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dick's Stephens is low-key obsessed with her recovery tracker and keeping up with her daily output. “When you’re home, you don’t realize how busy you are,” she points out. “I don’t realize how much time I spend prepping lunch and running around, but at the end of the day, I’m exhausted and have spent time in my high-stress zone.” The former World #3 player relies on her WHOOP to manage at-home stress and adjust her routine accordingly. “It’s helpful to see where your body is, how you’re recovering, how your sleep was… I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself when using the WHOOP,” says Stephens. The Best Fitness Trackers of 2023, Tested By Shape Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 70 Sunscreen Amazon. View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Since her training and tournaments take place outdoors, Stephens has learned to be diligent about her sunscreen. “I’m obsessed with sunscreen head-to-toe,” she claims. Her go-to is the broad-spectrum Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF 70, which she loves for one major reason: It doesn’t cause breakouts, even in sweaty situations that can lead to clogged pores. “It’s my preferred brand for face and body,” she adds. The chemical sunscreen glides on and absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast for a smooth, lightweight finish. The Best Sunscreen Sticks for On-the-Go Application Lemon Perfect Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Water Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lemonperfect.com For a boost of on-court hydration, Stephens turns to Lemon Perfect, a flavored water with electrolytes, vitamin C, and zero grams of sugar. “It’s been my go-to,” notes the tennis star, adding that having a drink with flavor makes it easier for her to stay hydrated. FP Movement Good Karma Set Free People View On Freepeople.com For a streamlined, barely-there feel, Stephens pulls out one of her Good Karma matching sets from FP Movement. “I typically wear the boxy, square-neck sports bra with leggings,” she says, pointing out that the sets come in dozens of bright rainbow hues. “It’s so convenient because I have all the colors, and I can put on a t-shirt and socks and I’m out there.” This Ultra-Flattering Activewear Set Also Happens to Be the Most Affordable Workout Clothing I Own Malin + Goetz Peppermint Body Scrub Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart After a hard outdoor practice, Stephens admits to being pretty damn sweaty (and rightfully so — have you seen her training?). “When I hit the locker room, I like to scrub off the sweat, sunscreen, and dirt from training,” she explains. “I’m into the Malin + Goetz peppermint scrub because I like the cooling effect of the peppermint on my skin after I’ve done a hard workout. The sensation of scrubbing the day away with the peppermint scent feels so refreshing.” The Best Body Exfoliators for Smooth Skin, According to Customer Reviews Carmex Classic Lip Balm Medicated Tube Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Instacart.com “I am always applying Carmex during workouts and changeovers,” admits Stephens. “I have a ton of Carmex, that’s just my thing.” The medicated lip balms helps her heal dry, chapped lips from hours of playing in the sun, and the skin-soothing ingredients (think: cocoa butter and menthol) add a cooling sensation, too. Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops Dr. Barbara Sturm View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Drsturm.com “After I shower, I put this on my face as an extra step to lock in moisture and help protect my skin from pollution and blue light during the rest of my work day,” says Stephens. The drops are like a superhero for your skin barrier, thanks to antioxidants like purslane. Cocoa seeds and exopolysaccharide team up to fight signs of aging specifically caused by digital tech (very futuristic), and hyaluronic acid brings it all together for a lightweight application that locks in moisture. The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin Quantum Energy Squares Amazon View On Amazon View On REI For a jolt of clean caffeine and 10 grams of protein, Stephens snacks on Quantum Energy Squares. “I never drink coffee, I’m a Caramel Frappuccino girl,” jokes Stephens. “I’ve never had the benefits of enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, so finding these bars has given me that feeling everyone else seems to get, in terms of energy and a boost.” She prefers the bar format over other energy gels and chews, since it’s something she’d already be eating anyway. These Protein-Rich Energy Bars Make Getting Up for Morning Workouts Even Easier Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit