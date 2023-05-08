This Lightweight Sunscreen Stands Up to Sweat, Without Breakouts — And It’s Approved by a Pro Tennis Player

Even though Sloane Stephens is a professional tennis player who spends nearly all year preparing for and playing in major tournaments, she’s clear on one thing: She recovers as hard as she trains.

“Now that I’ve gotten older, my body’s a little different,” says Stephens. (Editor’s note: I’m compelled to mention here that Stephens just turned 30.) “Staying active and just not having my body be stagnant for a full day is important.” She admits to spending entire days laying in bed as a 20-something, but now, the top-50 ranked player is more strategic about her off days.

“My husband [professional soccer player Jozy Altidore] is also an athlete, and he’s obsessed with gadgets, so we have a spin bike, a hyperbaric chamber, and a sauna bed,” shares Stephens.

It’s no wonder her WHOOP recovery tracker is one of her prized possessions. Here’s exactly what Stephens keeps in her gym bag in between practices, matches, and keeping up with her stepson.