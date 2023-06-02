As a rhythmically challenged individual, nothing intimidates me more than a Zumba class. However, as much as I'm self conscious about my moves, I must admit that it’s an incredible workout (and admittedly, a fun one, too.) Dance cardio is “a cardiovascular workout utilizing high energy dance-based movements set to music," fitness instructor Alyssa Tucker previously told Shape, explaining that the exercise helps to promote heart health and “reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.” Moving through a routine also incorporates memory recall, which means that “your mind is staying engaged in the workout by trying to pick up the choreography,” she adds.

Like any workout, the shoes you pick for Zumba will make or break your experience. A sneaker that lacks support is bound to put stress on your joints, and might even lead to injury if it can’t handle the pressure of constant pivoting and bouncing. Conversely, footwear designed specifically for the activity will allow you to move with ease while maintaining your knee, foot, and ankle health. Below, we compare the $80 Ryka Vivid RZX sneakers to the $37 Slow Man Jazz Dance Loafers to help you decide whether to save or splurge on shoes for Zumba class.

Save: Slow Man Jazz Dance Loafers:

Key Features:

Main Specs: Minimal tread on the bottom of these shoes allows you to move your feet without twisting your knees and ankles, reducing the possibility of soreness and injury.

Other features: The breathable knit outer snuggly hugs your foot while the elevated arch supports those with foot pain and plantar fasciitis. The padded platform sole also reduces impact from stepping on hard surfaces.

Best for: Dance cardio exercises and light walking.

What We Love:

This slip-on style does not look like your typical athletic shoe, but it has so many benefits for dance-based workouts. The sole glides on the floor while the outer keeps your foot secure, but is still flexible enough to allow for quick, dynamic, side-to-side movements (unlike a running or weightlifting shoe.) Plus, it has around 56,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, many of which come from Zumba lovers who swear the pair has upped their game. One fan compared wearing the Slow Man sneakers to “walking on air” during their Zumba class, and described them as “heaven sent comfort” for their sensitive feet, ankles, and back. Another agreed that they’re “perfect for dance classes” and provide “ great arch and ankle support.”

Keep in Mind:

Because the soles are smoother than most shoes, these shoes are not the best option for walking on unsteady or uneven terrain.

Splurge: Ryka Vivid RZX Cross Trainers:

Key Features:

Main Specs: A pivot point and circuitous grooves along the bottom of this shoe allows you to turn faster and easier without putting strain on your joints. It also gives you more slip-proof traction while you walk.

Other features: Shock-absorbing padding on the heel of the sneaker provides a bouncy spring while you move and protects your legs and feet from impact. The shoe also offers a removable insole with built-in arch support.

Best for: Dance cardio, walking, and everyday wear.

What We Love:

Ryka’s training shoes have long been beloved by the Zumba community for their flexibility, supportiveness, and comfort, and these cross-training sneakers are no exception. “These are my go-to dance shoes,” wrote one Zumba instructor who raved that the sneakers felt “amazing right away” with no break-in period. Another reviewer called them “fantastic” for Zumba and barre classes, noting that they provide “excellent” support and have “definitely” improved their balance. Many shoppers also remark that the pivot point on the sole, which was made specifically for dance, makes for effortless turns.

Keep in Mind:

While they’re perfectly good for walking, these sneakers are not built to support your feet and joints while running.

In Conclusion:

Because Zumba and dance rely on moves that are so distinct from most forms of cardio, investing in a shoe intended for these workouts is totally worth it when it comes to comfort and injury prevention. For just $37, the Slow Man Loafers will provide all the stability and flexibility you need for class. The only downside is that because of their mostly smooth soles, they’re not versatile enough for long walks or strength training. In contrast, the $80 Ryka Vivid RZXs are more dynamic, and can be used for multiple forms of strength and low- to mid-impact cardio exercises. Ultimately, both shoes are an excellent pick for dance cardio.