Even though it still sounds incredibly futuristic (like something you’d see in Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century), smart activewear is available — but it’s not exactly common enough that you own a piece yourself. And before you invest in activewear with an IQ, you should know exactly what you’re getting (after all, most smart activewear isn’t exactly wallet-friendly). In the spirit of innovation, we decided to examine these smart clothes the way we’d analyze any other piece of athleticwear. So we shopped around, did a ton of research, and identified which smart workout clothes earned the Shape seal of approval. We also included a few options that don’t technically track anything but feature some sort of cutting-edge technology or design that we felt worthy of a mention. Here’s your expert guide to smart clothes for your workouts.

Smart clothes all work slightly differently, according to Anthony Vennare , co-founder of Fitt Insider, a top source for fitness industry news. “Depending on the product, it can be a simple device that you pop into your clothing or integrated fabric that can track biometric data, show muscle engagement, detect otherwise-unnoticed injuries, and even provide guidance on movement through vibrations,” he says.

New to smart clothing? Here’s the deal. Just as smartwatches (like the Citizen CZ Smart Touchscreen ) track health data like calorie burn, sleep tracking, activity tracking, heart rate, and more, these elevated threads act as a second skin that offers valuable insights about how you move.

These days there are ample ways to geek out about your workout. For one, smart activewear is here — and it’s giving major IQ points to your everyday movement.

Best Overall Whoop 4.0 Any-Wear Sports Bra Whoop View On Whoop.com Why We Like It: Whoop’s apparel offers a seamless and subtle way to rock your wearable. It’s Worth Noting: Sizing is hit or miss. If you’re already rocking a watch you love, you might not want to add a second wearable on your already-stacked wrists. For a more streamlined look, Whoop has created a line of “Any-Wear” smart clothes with built-in nooks for your Whoop pod. Simply slip your Whoop device into a discreet pocket (usually in the waistband of the gear) and you’re all set for tracking your output and recovery. Just like when it’s on your wrist, your Whoop will track your strain, recovery, sleep, stress, and even how much you lifted during a strength training session — it’s that smart. You have a decent number of options for Whoop-friendly activewear: tops, sports bras, shorts, leggings, underwear, and even swimsuits and arm sleeves. We like the sports bra the best, since the Whoop is placed in the band and is completely comfortable (almost like wearing a heart rate monitor). But be warned — the company hasn’t quite nailed sizing yet. Price at time of publish: From $24 for underwear, up to $79 for leggings and sports bras Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 4 | Fabric: Polyamide and elastane | Features: Medium support, breathable fabric | Battery: Rechargeable | Care: Machine wash cold, no tumble dry I Tried the Fanciest Fitness Tracker On the Market

Best for Yoga Wearable X Nadi X Yoga Pants Wearable X View On Wearablex.com Why We Like It: Gentle vibrations help you adjust your form via haptic feedback. It’s Worth Noting: The feedback only works while doing yoga via the Nadi X app; it doesn’t connect with third-party apps like Peloton or Nike Training Club.

Ever done yoga at home and realized you have no clue if your Triangle Pose needs an adjustment? For all the convenience of at-home workouts, most options come without any real-time feedback from a coach or guide. That lack of adjustment can make you slip into bad habits, like overcompensating for an old injury or working out with poor form. Enter: Nadi X yoga pants, a pair of smart leggings that feature integrated sensors and a clip-in “Pulse” that provides haptic feedback (it vibrates a bit). Clip in the Pulse and open the Nadi X app to start a workout. Your leggings will gently vibrate as your instructor talks, so you know where to focus your attention. The audio instructions also let you know when you’ve hit the full expression of an asana, so you’re never left wondering if you’ve actually achieved Warrior III. Unclip the Pulse to handwash your leggings (or run them through a gentle cycle). The Nadi X leggings are a bit of a golden handcuff, however. The Bluetooth doesn’t connect to any other home workout app (like Peloton or Nike Training Club), so you have to commit to the Nadi X app instructors and workout if you want the benefits of IRL feedback. Inventory is also incredibly limited for these smart clothes, especially in terms of sizing. Price at time of publish: $279 Sizes: XS to S | Colors: 2 | Fabric: Four-way stretch with level 1 compression | Features: Flat-seamed | Battery: USB rechargeable | Care: Machine wash gentle, tumble dry

Best for Athletes Adidas Techfit Control x Rheon Long Sleeve Adidas View On Adidas.com Why We Like It: Rheon is a legend in the sports world; it absorbs kinetic energy on impact and offers extra support. It’s Worth Noting: Your apparel options are limited to a long-sleeve top and leggings. Remember in Black Panther when Shuri explains that the Black Panther suit absorbs kinetic energy? The person wearing it can then store that energy and redistribute it (translation: kick the villains’ butts). That’s the idea with this Adidas Techfit Control x Rheon apparel. Rheon is an energy-absorbing super polymer (a fancy word for “material”) that responds to the amount of stress being put on it. No stress on the fabric means it stays soft and supple, but upon impact, the fabric stiffens. Basically, it’s the most efficient way to give your muscles extra support when you need it the most. The collection is still pretty new, with only a long-sleeve top and leggings available at the time of publish. But if Rheon is good enough for NASA (and it is), it’s good enough for us. Price at time of publish: $120 Sizes: XS to 2XL | Colors: 1 | Fabric: Polyester and elastane | Features: Rheon technology, low to medium compression, sweat-wicking | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best for Recovery Therabody RecoveryPulse Arm + Calf Bundle Therabody View On Therabody.com Why We Like It: The combination of compression and vibration helps muscles recover faster. It’s Worth Noting: The vibrations are very gentle, and the battery only lasts 45 minutes. What happens when you combine the circulation-boosting benefits of compression with the soreness-reducing superpowers of vibration? As Hannah Montana might say, you get the best of both worlds. Therabody’s RecoveryPulse compression sleeves feature a removable battery pack that creates gentle vibrations up and down the sleeve when turned on. The sleeves are thin enough to be worn under clothes, if that’s your vibe, and you can choose from three different vibration settings. “I tested the arm sleeve after a long fight with tennis elbow, and I could immediately feel pain relief the morning after an intense match,” says Kristen Geil, senior commerce editor. “I wore the sleeve while I responded to emails and didn’t notice it interfering with my typing at all.” If you prefer the more intense “hurts so good” of Theragun massage guns, know that this is a different feeling. The vibrations are way more low-key than the Theragun, even on the highest setting. The battery also only lasts about 45 minutes, which we found to be a little short. Price at time of publish: $298 for the arm and calf sleeve bundle Sizes: Arm: XS to XL; Calf: XS to 2XL | Colors: 1 | Fabric: Infrared FlowKnit Fabric™ | Features: Anatomically engineered, 3 vibration modes, optimal compression | Battery: Rechargeable via USB | Care: Machine washable (remove battery pack first)

Best Infrared Technology Under Armour Rush Seamless Long-Sleeve Amazon View On Amazon View On Underarmour.com Why We Like It: The responsive fabric essentially recycles energy, so you always feel fresh. It’s Worth Noting: You can grab UA Rush gear in fitted tops, leggings, and sports bras. UA Rush may not technically fit in the smart clothes category, but the infrared tech felt innovative and worthy of inclusion to us. Infrared technology has been a major trend for 2023 (“infrared” energy refers to wavelengths beyond what’s visible to humans but can be felt as heat), but the tech goes beyond sitting in an infrared sauna blanket. UnderArmour Rush gear is made from a responsive fabric that absorbs the heat you build up when you work out. Then, the highly engineered material spits the heat back out as energy and temporarily improves circulation in the area (so, if you’re wearing UA Rush leggings, you’ll notice the difference in your legs, not your biceps). Basically, you’ll have the strength to work out harder, stronger, and longer. We also appreciate that the items are nearly seamless (adios, chafing) and can be washed regularly. Since the effect is only felt locally, you’ll need a full UA Rush kit if you want total-body benefits. Luckily, pieces in the collection cost $45 to $100, making it in line with other activewear that doesn’t boast any of the same technical specs. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 2 | Fabric: Polyster/nylon blend | Features: Four-way stretch, mesh ventilation, infrared technology | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best Smart Socks Sensoria Core Pair Sensoria View On Sensoriafitness.com Why We Like It: The detachable Core finally gives a definitive answer on whether you overpronate, underpronate, heel strike, and more. It’s Worth Noting: The data collection and smart coach require a Bluetooth connection, and the Sensoria app is only available for iPhone.

Socks are the unsung hero of activewear: The best are barely noticeable if they’re doing their job right, and the worst can traumatize you for days to come with blisters, chafing, or a lingering stink. The Sensoria smart socks are on a level unto themselves, and they do so much more than support your arches and wick sweat. They’re made of proprietary textile sensors, with a dock embedded in each sock for a Core microelectronic device to snap into. The Core records similar data to your average fitness tracker (think: steps, speed, distance traveled, and more), but where it really shines is its ability to help identify injury-causing running styles. With the help of Sensoria socks, you can finally know once and for all whether you over- or under-pronate and how your foot strikes. Even better, the accompanying mobile app has an audio coach that gives you feedback in real time, so you can adjust your stride and form a better habit. You can buy the Core Pair, which has docks for the Core in both socks, or a pair in which only one sock has the docking technology (this might be the move if you have a recurring injury in one foot). But if you’re prone to losing socks in the washer, maybe handwash these to keep a better eye on them; replacement smart socks start at $49 a pair. (And FWIW, the company says the socks are machine-washable.) Android users are out of luck, as the Sensoria app is only available on iOS 10 and above. Price at time of publish: $398 for two smart socks with docking; $199 for a pair with only one smart sock Sizes: M to XL | Colors: 1 | Fabric: Light, moisture-wicking | Features: Antimicrobial and antibacterial | Battery: USB rechargeable | Care: Machine washable (remove pod first) The Best Athletic Socks, According to Customer Reviews