Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’

When Oprah says something is her “favorite,” you don’t walk, you run to buy it. The TV personality just let everyone in on her most-loved products by sharing her annual Favorite Things List, so we’re sprinting to the checkout. Among beauty and wellness gifts, such as the Thereagun Mini 2.0 and the Musee Words of Encouragement Soap, Oprah revealed her top style must-haves, and boy are they good. But one stands out from the pack: the Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Pullover and matching Wide-Leg Pant.

Spanx

Buy It: Spanx AirEssentials Half- Zip Pullover, $118, spanx.com

“You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes,” Oprah said when discussing the product. And it’s true: The pullover features a high, neck zip-up for optimal heat retention, but both pieces are made with luxurious, soft fabric that will keep you warm from fall to winter. Don’t get it twisted: The set is still extremely breathable and never too hot. “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding,” said Oprah. “The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah.” Due to its weightless material, this set provides optimal airflow and circulation, so you’ll never feel stuffy. Instead, you’ll experience top-tier comfort.

Spanx

Buy It: Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pant, $118, spanx.com and amazon.com

This Spanx pullover and pant set Oprah’s “new leisure suit,” but it can be yours too. It makes for the ultimate throw-and-go outfit, never requiring a second thought. The pieces are also versatile, allowing you to dress up or dress down (think: on a walk to the gym or brunch date).

If you plan to add this Spanx set to your cart, you may want to do so sooner rather than later. Oprah has a hold on almost everyone, so it’s only a matter of time until this set sells out. Lock in your favorite color and size while you still can and check out the full AirEssentials collection, here.