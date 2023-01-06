Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment The Butt-Sculpting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears On Repeat Are 50% Off In Spanx’s Massive Sale This sale-on-sale won’t last long. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images / Spanx. The beginning of the year is when many people choose to take care of the tasks they put off in the previous year, like starting a fitness routine, taking care of home repairs, and clearing out their wardrobe. For me, someone who’s in leggings 24/7, the latter often means appraising my activewear collection to decide what can be trashed, donated, or in need of immediate replacement. This year, I plan on sourcing all of my athleisure updates from Spanx’s massive End of Season Sale, where all sale items are discounted by an additional 30 percent. And the item I’m most excited to finally scoop up? A pair of Jennifer Garner’s go-to leggings. With its buttery-smooth, sweat-proof material and signature smoothing waist compression, these tights have all the features necessary in a great active legging. However, the singular detail that’s made the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings famous among shoppers is undoubtedly their sculpting fit from behind that gives wearers an instant butt lift. Spanx Buy It: Booty Boost Active Leggings, $48 with code SALE (was $98), spanx.com All this considered, it’s no wonder celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Nina Dobrev have become fans of the leggings. In fact, its ‘black camo’ print has been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Lucy Hale, and Kylie Jenner — and it’s currently on sale. However, the tights’ most notable devotee is Jennifer Garner, who wears Booty Boosts on repeat year-round. According to her trainer, the actress and mom should be considered “a professional athlete” for her mind blowing work in the gym, so there’s perhaps no better person to judge a legging’s ability to handle sweaty workouts and remain comfortable. (BTW: Shoppers with Big Boobs Say This Ariana Grande-Approved Bodysuit Provides ‘Tons of Support’) These leggings are totally worth it for anyone who loves activewear, and I can’t wait to load up my cart. Shop Booty Boost Leggings and other can’t-miss styles from Spanx while these double discounts continue through January 10. Spanx Buy It: Look at Me Now Bike Shorts, $29 with code SALE (was $58), spanx.com Spanx Buy It: EcoCare Seamless Leggings, $33 with code SALE (was $68), spanx.com Spanx Buy It: Look at Me Now Leggings, $33 with code SALE (was $68), spanx.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit