The Butt-Sculpting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears On Repeat Are 50% Off In Spanx’s Massive Sale

The beginning of the year is when many people choose to take care of the tasks they put off in the previous year, like starting a fitness routine, taking care of home repairs, and clearing out their wardrobe. For me, someone who’s in leggings 24/7, the latter often means appraising my activewear collection to decide what can be trashed, donated, or in need of immediate replacement. This year, I plan on sourcing all of my athleisure updates from Spanx’s massive End of Season Sale, where all sale items are discounted by an additional 30 percent. And the item I’m most excited to finally scoop up? A pair of Jennifer Garner’s go-to leggings.

With its buttery-smooth, sweat-proof material and signature smoothing waist compression, these tights have all the features necessary in a great active legging. However, the singular detail that’s made the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings famous among shoppers is undoubtedly their sculpting fit from behind that gives wearers an instant butt lift.

Buy It: Booty Boost Active Leggings, $48 with code SALE (was $98), spanx.com

All this considered, it’s no wonder celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Nina Dobrev have become fans of the leggings. In fact, its ‘black camo’ print has been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Lucy Hale, and Kylie Jenner — and it’s currently on sale. However, the tights’ most notable devotee is Jennifer Garner, who wears Booty Boosts on repeat year-round. According to her trainer, the actress and mom should be considered “a professional athlete” for her mind blowing work in the gym, so there’s perhaps no better person to judge a legging’s ability to handle sweaty workouts and remain comfortable. (BTW: Shoppers with Big Boobs Say This Ariana Grande-Approved Bodysuit Provides ‘Tons of Support’)

These leggings are totally worth it for anyone who loves activewear, and I can’t wait to load up my cart. Shop Booty Boost Leggings and other can’t-miss styles from Spanx while these double discounts continue through January 10.

Buy It: Look at Me Now Bike Shorts, $29 with code SALE (was $58), spanx.com

Buy It: EcoCare Seamless Leggings, $33 with code SALE (was $68), spanx.com

Buy It: Look at Me Now Leggings, $33 with code SALE (was $68), spanx.com

