The Butt-Sculpting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears On Repeat Are 50% Off In Spanx’s Massive Sale

This sale-on-sale won’t last long.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving Shape headshot
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner Approved Leggings
Getty Images / Spanx.

The beginning of the year is when many people choose to take care of the tasks they put off in the previous year, like starting a fitness routine, taking care of home repairs, and clearing out their wardrobe. For me, someone who’s in leggings 24/7, the latter often means appraising my activewear collection to decide what can be trashed, donated, or in need of immediate replacement. This year, I plan on sourcing all of my athleisure updates from Spanx’s massive End of Season Sale, where all sale items are discounted by an additional 30 percent. And the item I’m  most excited to finally scoop up? A pair of Jennifer Garner’s go-to leggings.

With its buttery-smooth, sweat-proof material and signature smoothing waist compression, these tights have all the features necessary in a great active legging. However, the singular detail that’s made the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings famous among shoppers is undoubtedly their sculpting fit from behind that gives wearers an instant butt lift.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Buy It: Booty Boost Active Leggings, $48 with code SALE (was $98), spanx.com

All this considered, it’s no wonder celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Nina Dobrev have become fans of the leggings. In fact, its ‘black camo’ print has been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Lucy Hale, and Kylie Jenner — and it’s currently on sale. However, the tights’ most notable devotee is Jennifer Garner, who wears Booty Boosts on repeat year-round. According to her trainer, the actress and mom should be considered “a professional athlete” for her mind blowing work in the gym, so there’s perhaps no better person to judge a legging’s ability to handle sweaty workouts and remain comfortable. (BTW: Shoppers with Big Boobs Say This Ariana Grande-Approved Bodysuit Provides ‘Tons of Support’)

These leggings are totally worth it for anyone who loves activewear, and I can’t wait to load up my cart. Shop Booty Boost Leggings and other can’t-miss styles from Spanx while these double discounts continue through January 10. 

Spanx

Spanx

Buy It: Look at Me Now Bike Shorts, $29 with code SALE (was $58), spanx.com

Spanx

Spanx

Buy It: EcoCare Seamless Leggings, $33 with code SALE (was $68), spanx.com

Spanx

Spanx

Buy It: Look at Me Now Leggings, $33 with code SALE (was $68), spanx.com 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spanx Black Friday Deals
Spanx’s Highly Anticipated Black Friday Sale Is Here, and Jennifer Garner-Approved Leggings Are 20% Off
Jennifer Garner Approved Leggings
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Rarely Go On Sale — but They’re 40% Off Right Now
Cyber Monday Fitness Deals
The 10 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals to Shop for Up to 60% Off Today
Zappos Hoka Sale
So Many Sneakers From This Podiatrist- and Celebrity-Loved Shoe Brand Are On Sale Right Now
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Girlfriend-Collective-Leggings
Oprah Just Picked Her Favorite Leggings of 2022 — and Shoppers Say They’re ‘Buttery Smooth’
Lululemon Sale Roundup
Hurry! Lululemon Has So Many Deals on Activewear for Up to 77% Off Right Now
Women in Activewear
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Incredible Deals on Activewear from Alo Yoga, Spanx, Nike, and More
Fitness Deals Roundup
These 10 Can't-Miss Fitness Deals Are Up to 50% Off Today In Amazon's Second Big Sale of the Year
Editors Picks Roundup
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Deals I'm Buying Ahead of Amazon's Prime Sale — Up to 50% Off
Tronjori-Pants
Amazon Shoppers Swear These TikTok-Viral Trousers Feel 'as Comfy as Sweatpants'
Editor's Pick: Atoms Everyday Model 001 Shoes for Comfort and Stability
I Wore These Sleek, Comfy Sneakers With and Without Socks All Summer — and They Stayed Odorless the Whole Time
This Barre Instructor Says These Celeb-Loved Leggings Are the Best She's Ever Worn
a person outdoors, posing in a windbreaker and leggings
Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women
Spanx Sale Update
Spanx Dropped a Huge Sale On Celeb-Loved Items — Including Kourtney Kardashian's Fave Leggings
Jennifer Aniston attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California
The Workout Leggings Jennifer Aniston Has Been 'Loving' Are Up to 50 Percent Off